Governor Ducey Declares State of Emergency For Tunnel Fire in Coconino County

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has declared a State of Emergency for the fast-growing Tunnel Fire in Coconino County to assist impacted communities with the resources needed to respond to and recover from the fire’s destruction.

The Tunnel Fire has burned more than 19,000 acres and the fire is zero percent contained. More than 260 firefighters and personnel have been deployed. More than 750 households in the area have been evacuated.

“Our team is on the ground working with first responders to monitor the Tunnel Fire in Coconino County,” said Governor Ducey. “As strong winds fuel fires across Arizona, we are doing everything we can to keep Arizonans safe. We pray for the safety of the responders and firefighters in Northern Arizona, and are thankful for their dedication to protecting the lives, pets and property of Arizonans. Our prayers are with the residents affected by the fire and we encourage everyone in the area to follow the guidance of fire officials, stay safe and respond to any evacuation notices. We will continue to monitor the situation and deploy additional resources as necessary.”

The latest information on the fire is here: LINK

View smoke forecast from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality here: LINK

View road closure information from the Arizona Department of Transportation here: LINK

View fire restrictions in Arizona here: LINK

View the Governor’s Declaration of Emergency HERE or below.

WHEREAS, on April 17, 2022, a wildfire, subsequently named the Tunnel Fire, started within Coconino County, approximately 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff; and

WHEREAS, the fire has burned more than 19,000 acres and continues to burn; and

WHEREAS, strong wind conditions have caused very active fire behavior and continues to limit the use of air resources; and

WHEREAS, firefighters are protecting values in Timberline Estates and Wupatki Trail subdivisions; and

WHEREAS, the fire has caused the evacuation of more than 750 households in the area and has resulted in the loss of approximately 25 structures; and

WHEREAS, the fire has resulted in a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declaration on April 19, 2022, and a Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team has been requested and is anticipated to take responsibility for the fire on April 22, 2022; and

WHEREAS, the Red Cross has set up a shelter at Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff; and

WHEREAS, Coconino County Emergency Management has activated their Emergency Operations Center; and

WHEREAS, the Governor is authorized to declare an emergency pursuant to A.R.S.§26.303(D).

NOW, THEREFORE I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Laws of the State, do hereby determine that this situation justifies a declaration of a State of Emergency, pursuant to A.R.S. § 26-303(D), and I do hereby:

a. Declare that a State of Emergency exists in Coconino County, due to fire, effective April 17, 2022, and continuing; and

b. Direct that the sum of $200,000 from the general fund be made available to the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to be expended in accordance with A.R.S. § 35-192, A.A.C. R8-2-301 to 321, and Executive Order 79-4; and

c. Direct that the State of Arizona Emergency Response and Recovery Plan be used to direct and control state and other assets and authorize the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to coordinate state assets.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have

hereunto set my hand and caused to

be affixed the Great Seal of the State

of Arizona.

GOVERNOR

DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on

this 21st day of April in the Year

Two Thousand Twenty-two and of

the independence of the United

States of America the Two Hundred

and Forty-Sixth.

ATTEST:

Secretary of State

###