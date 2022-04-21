PennDOT’s Westmoreland County Maintenance Update 

​Uniontown, PA – Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager, Dave Forkey, announced the following tentative work plan for the week of April 25, 2022. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.

Patching is scheduled for:

Sweeping is scheduled to place in the evening hours for:

Bridge cleaning is scheduled for:

Various Routes in Penn Township

Route 366 (Greensburg Road) in Washington Township

Route 400 (Golden Mile Highway) in Murrysville Municipality

Route 356 in Allegheny Township

Route 286 (Saltsburg Road) in Washington Township

Route 56 (Leechburg Road) in Allegheny Township

Crack sealing is scheduled for:

Shoulder cutting is scheduled for:

Shoulder cleaning is scheduled for:

Pipe installation/drainage is scheduled for:

Pipe replacement is scheduled for:

Slide repair is scheduled for:

Bridge repair is scheduled for:

Litter crews will be picking litter on various routes throughout the county as weather and other activities permit.

Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the County.

PennDOT has a toll-free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #