PennDOT Announces Start of Bridge Replacement in Juniata County

Mifflintown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today it expects preliminary work on a bridge replacement project to begin Monday, April 25. The bridge spans Tuscarora Creek on Route 3023 (Pumping Station Road) near Perulack in Lack Township, Juniata County, and replacing it will remove the structure from the list of bridges in poor condition.

Preliminary work, which includes tree trimming and overhead utility wire relocation, is expected to begin Monday. Motorists traveling the area should anticipate lane restrictions with flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control. PennDOT expects preliminary work to take at least two weeks.

Once preliminary work is complete, the road will be closed, and the contractor will implement one detour for passenger vehicles and another for commercial vehicles. Drivers of passenger vehicles will follow a detour utilizing Route 75, Route 3018 (Smokey Hollow Road) and Route 3020 (Barton Hollow Road) back to Route 3023. Drivers of commercial vehicles will follow a detour utilizing Route 75 and Route 3025 (Old Mill Road) back to Route 3023.

The contractor will also make drainage improvements to Route 333 as part of this project. Drivers may encounter flaggers enforcing single lane closures while the contractor makes these improvements, but most work on Route 333 will occur off the roadway. PennDOT expects these improvements to begin near the end of construction and will issue an update on the project before work with the potential to impact traffic starts on Route 333.

Built in 1941, the Route 3023 bridge is 125-feet long and carries less than 200 vehicles per day.

Overall work on this project includes the removal of the existing bridge, construction of its replacement and drainage improvements to Route 333. Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg, PA, is the contractor on this $2.03 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

