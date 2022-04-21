Route 3160 Business Loop 376 Long-term Single-lane Closures Begin Next Week in Moon

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing long-term single-lane closures on Business Loop 376 (Route 3160) in Moon Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, April 25 weather permitting.

Single-lane closures in both directions on Business Loop 376 will occur from 9 a.m. Monday continuously through early June as crews conduct storm inlet and median barrier removal and replacement work. The lane closures will occur between the eastbound Halverson Drive on-ramp and the I-376 Moon (Exit 57) interchange. Crews will work in an approximate one mile segment of roadway before moving to the next section.

Lindy Paving is the prime contractor on this $6.09 million project which includes milling and paving, shoulder and base repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, signage and pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. The overall project will conclude in the fall of 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

