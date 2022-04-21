Two companies fuelling B.C.’s hydrogen future

CANADA, April 21 - Two B.C. companies are advancing hydrogen-fuelling technology and creating new jobs with support from the CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization (ARC) program.

“Through CleanBC, we’re supporting companies that are helping B.C. grow as a leader in the hydrogen economy,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “Powertech and HTEC are great examples of innovative B.C. companies that are working to support our hydrogen strategy while creating good-paying jobs in the clean-technology sector.”

Including Powertech Labs Inc. and Hydrogen Technology & Energy Corporation (HTEC), 17 projects are receiving funding under the second ARC program funding call, which invests more than $8 million to research and commercialization projects that span all transportation modes, from boats to electric bikes and aviation, and that benefit eight municipalities in B.C.

“By working with innovative B.C. companies developing advanced technology, our government is investing in opportunities for people now and in the clean economy of the future,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “With support through CleanBC, B.C.’s hydrogen sector is making important advances that will help build on our global reputation as an attractive place to invest in a cleaner, stronger economy.”

Powertech Labs will receive $394,201 in funding through the ARC program to support the rollout of hydrogen-fuelling stations by developing a medium- and heavy-duty vehicle hydrogen-fuelling dispenser to test fuelling protocols and dispenser performance. The project aims for the dispenser design to lead to commercial fuelling stations for the fuel-cell electric-vehicle (EV) truck and bus market. A pre-commercial version of the dispenser will be built at Powertech’s Surrey testing facility.

With $100,000 from the ARC program, HTEC is working with project partner Air Liquide to develop a backup dispenser (BUD) for fuelling hydrogen EVs. The project will include the development of a BUD module that will support B.C.’s expanding network of hydrogen-fuelling stations.

These two ARC-funded projects will create and sustain approximately 49 new jobs.

The ARC program supports the EV sector in B.C. by providing targeted support for research and development, commercialization, and demonstration of B.C.-based EV technologies, services and products. This round of ARC project funding further leverages more than $18 million in industry and federal government investments and is expected to help create and sustain approximately 175 full-time-equivalent jobs.

The CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 is B.C.’s plan to expand and accelerate climate action building on the province’s natural advantages – abundant, clean electricity, high-value natural resources and a highly skilled workforce. It sets a path for increased collaboration to build a British Columbia that works for everyone.

Quotes:

Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers –

“Companies like Powertech Labs and HTEC are doing groundbreaking work in the clean-technology sector, which will help folks eventually make the switch from gas-powered vehicles. I am excited that this important work is bringing jobs to Surrey and reinforcing our position as a centre of innovation in the province.”

Angela Das, director, advanced transportation group, Powertech Labs Inc. –

“In 2002, Powertech designed, built and installed the world’s first modern hydrogen-fuelling station here in Surrey. Today, Powertech proudly continues to pioneer hydrogen-fuelling technology, supporting the deployment of hydrogen stations across B.C. and around the world. The next frontier for us is ensuring heavy trucks and equipment can make the transition to clean hydrogen, and we’re thankful for the support of the B.C. government and the ARC program to sustain B.C.’s hydrogen technology leadership.”

Colin Armstrong, president and CEO, Hydrogen Technology & Energy Corporation –

“Having designed and built the first hydrogen-fuelling station network in B.C., HTEC is continuously working to provide innovative hydrogen technology solutions to support the growth of this network. ARC's funding will further HTEC's ability to not only make Canada's existing hydrogen-fuelling station network more robust, but also commercialize our technological innovation for global expansion."

Quick Facts:

The EV sector includes battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles, as well as companies and organizations involved in all aspects of the EV supply chain.

The supply chain spans from raw materials to final consumer products as they relate to vehicles or vehicle components, fuel and infrastructure, and transferable technologies and services.

B.C. leads North America in the transition to EVs with light-duty EV sales representing 13% of all new light-duty vehicles sales in 2021.

Learn More:

To learn more about the CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/electricity-alternative-energy/transportation-energies/clean-transportation-policies-programs/clean-energy-vehicle-program/zev-sector-development

To learn more about Powertech Labs Inc., visit: https://powertechlabs.com/

To learn more about HTEC, visit: https://www.htec.ca/

To learn more about the CleanBC plan, visit: https://cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/