NuZine Completes Showroom and Offices for CD Network

Interior design firm creates exclusive haven for luxury brand wholesaler

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuZine -- a New York-based WBE-certified company specializing in interior design and project management for commercial projects up to 50,000 square feet – announces the completion of the dazzling new offices and showroom for the CD Network at 475 Tenth Avenue, bordering Hudson Yards between 36th and 37th Streets. The fashion wholesale firm, which represents such exemplary brands as Lemaire, Moon Boot, Vanessa Bruno, and Yves Salomon occupies the entire 7,400-square-foot, 10th floor for its showroom and executive and administrative offices.

“Mr. Desmaison set a very high bar for designing his headquarters, and we were delighted to produce work that met his approval,” says Laura Reddy, NCIDQ, Nuzine’s founder and CEO. “Designing space for fashion companies tends to be both a challenge and a pleasure because we are tasked with conceiving and producing environments for extremely creative people.”

Adds Christophe Desmaison, “I love the space, the finishes, the light and that we intended to enhance and highlight the integrity of the space.”

NuZine’s interiors program comprised custom millwork and finishes for the executive offices, conference room, workstations, reception area, and pantry. In addition, the Company was responsible for creating complementary lighting for each of the different sections. Working with NuZine on the project were architecture firm NTA Design Group and general contractor IBS.

# # #
About NuZine
NuZine is a full-service interior design firm, servicing commercial projects comprising 50,000 square feet and less. A WBE-certified company, NuZine excels in designing offices, showrooms, restaurants, retail, academic institutions, and a wide variety of other commercial spaces. Founded in 2013 by interior designer Laura Reddy, NCIDQ, NuZine takes a soup-to-nuts approach to the design experience, encompassing programming, concept design, schematic design, design development, and implementation. In addition to its design excellence and unparalleled service, NuZine provides a seamless experience for clients by facilitating and executing seminal construction documentation, including drawings for government agency license submissions and general contractor bids.

Media Contact:
Alexander Marketing
Julia Levin, 716/289-6424

Linda Alexander
Alexander Marketing Corp
email us here

