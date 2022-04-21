Governor Ron DeSantis Recommends Senator Manny Diaz Jr. as Education Commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis recommended that Senator Manny Diaz Jr. be appointed as Education Commissioner by the State Board of Education following the departure of Commissioner Richard Corcoran. Sen. Diaz has served in the Florida Legislature since 2012, and has also been a teacher, coach, assistant principal and school administrator. Upon his appointment by the board, Sen. Diaz would be the first Hispanic Commissioner of Education in Florida history. Sen. Diaz received his bachelor’s degree from St. Thomas University, a master’s degree in education from Nova Southeastern, and completed a Harvard Graduate School of Education program for principals.

“Manny Diaz has done a great job in the Legislature on education issues ranging from teacher pay to parental rights and choice,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am confident that he will serve our state well as the Commissioner of Education.”

“It is an honor to be recommended by Governor DeSantis to serve as the Education Commissioner,” said Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. “For my entire career I have worked to improve the education system to serve Florida’s students, parents and teachers. I am excited to get to work continuing the mission of the Governor to make Florida the Education State.”

“Having served in the Legislature with Senator Diaz, I know he is a champion for education,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “As a friend and colleague I am confident to see him work to serve Florida’s students. His vast experience and knowledge as a former teacher, administrator, and policy maker uniquely qualifies him to continue making Florida a national leader in education.”

Since 2019, Sen. Diaz has sponsored and supported a number of educational initiatives to support Florida’s students, including six initiatives in this year’s legislative session:

SB 1048, eliminating the FSA and creating the F.A.S.T. progress monitoring assessment in Florida.

SB 758, creating the Charter School Review Commission.

SB 268/HB395, creating the proclamation on “Victims of Communism Day.”

SB 148/HB 7, eliminating CRT and woke training in Florida schools and businesses.

SB 7044, reforming higher education in Florida.

SB 1054, requiring financial literacy education in Florida schools.

SB 2524, expanding access to Family Empowerment Scholarships.

