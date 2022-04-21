DNR enforcement actions, published 4/21/2022

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Bremer County Sitruc Pork, L.C. Pay a $2,000 administrative penalty.

Cerro Gordo County Brookstone Specialty Services, Inc. Properly dispose of all wastewater and cease all illegal discharges to waters of the state; maintain a wash log; train employees regarding the proper disposal of wastewater and submit proof of training to the DNR; remove all bedding material from Chelsea Creek within 30 days; televise the storm sewer line between Chelsea Creek outfall and the manhole east of the facility within 30 days and submit a recording of the televising to the DNR; remove any residual bedding material observed in the sewer line during the televising; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.