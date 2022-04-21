Submit Release
Air Quality permits under review, published 4/21/2022

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities.  Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Lee County Roquette America, Inc.—1003 South 5th St., Keokuk. The application was submitted to operate their existing Wet Corn Milling facility. The public comment period ends May 21. 

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Muscatine County Grain Processing Corporation—1600 Oregon St., Muscatine. Project No. 22-071. The purpose of this project is to allow for the installation of a new bagger for cat litter. This is the second bagger for Line #2; however, only one bagger can operate at a time. The public comment period ends May 23. 

