A Neighborhood's Long Struggle with a Offensive Landfill, Conclusion
The Monte Testaccio landfill in Rome was used by the Romans 1,800 years ago. Sadly, little has changed since then.
Conclusion: The Nature of the Beast
Landfills are living, active beasts. They breathe, excrete, bleed, grow quickly and sometimes die. Their average temperature of 99 degrees is similar to humans but they too can get fevers. They can be very unpredictable based on what they are fed and how they were nurtured.
— Lordstown Landfill neighbor who filed complaints for fifteen years
These stinky animals rank high in human-caused greenhouse gas contributions and they spew both methane and carbon dioxide equally. Methane is many times more impactful to global warming than carbon dioxide.
In the past fifty years, the number of the landfill creatures has dramatically dwindled but they are nowhere near extinction. In fact, they are bigger than ever since they are well fed by an improving, but continuing throw-away society. Recycling has increased to 32% making the beasts grumpy.
Even with all of our amazing technology, 146 million tons of garbage are annually dumped into holes or on top of landfill mountains. The same annual tonnage of construction and demolition waste (“C&D” of which demolition is 90%) is plopped into pits. But these are now considered “highly engineered” pits, holes and mountains.
These brutes exhale poisonous gases like hydrogen sulfide, mercaptans and volatile organic compounds and excrete liquid contaminants called leachate which can foul water supplies. Their body odor is unbearable. They fart dust and leave a littered, slimy path to where they live.
The beasts disregard their neighbors and secretly curse them.
As much as civilization has supposedly evolved, these beasts have hardly progressed. Egyptians with hieroglyphics had them, Babylonians with cuneiform had them, Paleoindians with petroglyphs had them and Americans sending billions of tweets have them too.
So while we can be exceptionally proud of our 6,000 years of advancements in communications, we are disgraced by the fact that nearly one-third of a billion tons a year (600 trillion pounds) of America’s waste are managed the same way as they were 60 centuries ago — dumped on a pile and covered with dirt.
These beasts exhale greenhouse gasses equivalent to 21 million automobiles operating a year. It's puzzling. Science can genetically engineer wheat and clone sheep but we can’t find a socio-economic solution for eliminating these reeking sasquatches.
Parasites cover their bodies but they are careful not to kill it; the beast has volumes of precious type-(US)A green blood.
In Ohio, Holcim US (formerly Lafarge) keeps one of these behemoths in Lordstown and Tunnel Hill Partners keeps another in Fostoria. Theirs are waste omnivores which have devoured over twenty million tons of every poison imaginable. Handlers send the beasts contaminated leftovers from distant places.
But why would someone send their nasty leftovers all the way to Ohio to feed someone else’s animals? Because their own beasts went wild, they killed them, and life is easier if someone else has to control them.
The tags on the Lordstown beast say it is on a restricted diet, but Holcim feeds it whatever it wants and never checks the food source. However, the creature’s anatomy is not built to digest the millions of tons of cocktailed gruel. This leads to severe indigestion and eventually causes foul emissions mortifying the neighbors.
The owners of these monstrosities are ineffectual at controlling them, so two joint-zookeepers, the Ohio EPA and the local health departments, must taze the monsters on a regular basis. They have zapped them dozens of times and fined the beasts' owners for biting their neighbors. But the State keeps the fines — nothing is applied as compensation for those impacted by the beasts such as college scholarships for the children who grew up with the stench.
The zookeepers have ordered animal behavior studies and the beasts contained. But somehow they always escape; they are as devious as their owners.
Yet, no matter how many times the macro-organisms insult or hurt humans, or barf on the environment, neither the zookeepers nor the owners will ever kill them. They won’t kill them for the same reason the other parasites won’t — because hidden within the oozing ugliness resides a golden goose.
For example, since 2004, Holcim’s monster has laid the following golden eggs:
- $1.2 million to the Village of Lordstown who supposedly speaks for the neighbors living near the beast;
- $6 million to the Trumbull County Health Department who supposedly inspects the beast and issues its annual tags;
- $10 million to Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources, who supposedly protects — Ohio’s natural resources;
- $200 million to Holcim;
- Ohio EPA fines are a bonus — to Ohio.
Couple this well-distributed gold with wanton political contributions, over-paid lawyers and say-anything consultants — all whom have a financial interest in keeping the creatures alive — and the only ones left standing to fight the repugnant animals are those poor souls living next to them.
Neighbors only seek to peacefully enjoy their homes and not be humiliated when friends and family visit. They continually smell the beast’s noxious odors, pick up its litter, wake up to its mechanical screams and live with its dusty flatulence.
They also seek health and safety relief from the malignant creatures. But they might as well be peasants with rakes chasing a Special-ops Frankenstein or be angry messengers trying to tell President Putin bad news.
One discouraged Lordstown neighbor filed complaints about Holcim’s landfill for over fifteen years with minimal results. He recently remarked, “You’d have better luck of changing things by screaming at a wall. They really don't care".
It is indeed a sad state of affairs. Unchecked corporate power, money and influence sway or overpower regulators and elected officials.
The few weapons against the arrogant beast-owners remain the drumbeat of complaints and the discovery and publication of the usually-hidden ugly facts. With unyielding effort and teamwork, injunctive relief is possible and the creatures can be euthanized. I’ve witnessed it.
It is also important to clearly identify those who shirked the truth. In this way, when the sicknesses unravel, and they are starting to, there will be no plausible deniability for those who fed, milked and enabled the murderous beasts.
Markus Aurelius
citizensagainstlordstownlandfill.org
