Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of April 18

As we get closer to the end of the 2022 legislative session, several of my priority bills continue to move through the legislative process. Senate Bill 742 would create new rules governing insurance. This measure addresses several aspects of insurance; more importantly, it would be a great way to pull back certain regulations and other obstacles to make things easier for the average Missourian. My proposal is one vote away from moving to the Missouri House for its consideration.

Also, Senate Bill 741 creates the Personal Privacy Protection Act, which defends our freedom of speech through preventing the disclosure of personal information to public agencies. My proposal has received preliminary Missouri Senate approval. Another “yes” vote would send this legislation to the Missouri House of Representatives for similar consideration.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Ken Howe (Laclede County), Homan-Howe Funeral Home in Lebanon, Cantlon-Otterness and Viets Funeral Home in Buffalo and Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar, visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.

Lebanon High School Lady Yellowjackets Girls’ Wrestling Team is recognized for taking first place at the 2022 Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Girls Wresting Championship, held at Mizzou Arena on Feb. 19, 2022.

Senator Crawford presented a resolution to Lebanon High School Lady Yellowjackets wrestler Mariyah Brumley, a two-time Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) state medalist, who was named the 185-pound Virginia Beach National Champion at the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) High School Nationals on March 27, 2022.

Senator Crawford presented a resolution to Lebanon High School Lady Yellowjackets wrestler Quincey Glendenning, a four-time state qualifier and three-time state medalist who became the school’s first-ever two-time state wrestling champion at the 2022 Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Wrestling Championships held at Mizzou Arena on Feb. 19, 2022.