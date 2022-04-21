Attorney General Moody Continues Thin Line Tribute in Vero Beach

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Our courageous law enforcement officers stand on the thin line between chaos and order day in and day out, so it is vitally important that we, as Floridians, show these brave men and women our gratitude. Their job is crucial to the well-being of our state and the safety of our citizens, and I am grateful to be in Vero Beach to show my deep appreciation for these front-line officers and the sacrifices they make to help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey said, “We would like to thank Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody for the tribute to the men and women of the Vero Beach Police Department. We thrive on partnering and participating with our local businesses to make our community a better place to live. Without our community partners, we wouldn't be able to give back to our community when the need arises. Therefore, we appreciate them, and we are thankful for all that they do for our Agency.”

Attorney General Moody created Thin Line Tribute to give law enforcement officers the recognition they greatly deserve, but often do not receive. Thin Line Tribute launched in May 2021 at the Plant City Police Department. Attorney General Moody has visited seven agencies so far to give thanks and support to front-line officers. To view the latest Thin Line Tribute, honoring members of the Lady Lake Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the agencies’ K-9 programs, click