Attorney General James Uthmeier Charges Florida Keys Predator who faces up to 100 Years in Prison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that Jacob Rookey, 21, of Cudjoe Key, has been arrested and charged with 1 count of Promotion of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM), one count of Possession of CSAM, one count of Transmission of CSAM by Electronic Device, two counts of Solicitation of CSAM, three counts of Generated Altered Sexual Images, three counts of Generated CSAM, and seven counts of Promotion of Animal Sexual Abuse Materials.

“Trading in material that involves the sexual exploitation of children and animals is what keeps the sick market for this material alive,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “We will seek the maximum punishment under the law for predators who perpetuate this abusive trade.”

The investigation into Rookey was launched when the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Rookeywas possessing, viewing, and transmitting CSAM via Snapchat. BSO identified Rookey by his IP address and determined that jurisdiction belonged to FDLE Florida Keys.

FDLE obtained and executed subpoenas and search warrants that led to the discovery of communications in which Rookey was buying/selling CSAM and animal sexual abuse materials as well as soliciting minors to send him CSAM. In many of the communications, Rookey was posing as an underage girl.

Rookey was subsequently arrested. If convicted as charged, Rookey faces up to 100 years in the Florida Department of Corrections. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be filed as needed.

This case will be prosecuted by Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Jillian Tate in the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida.

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