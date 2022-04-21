Update: Pipe Replacement Project on Route 443 (Fishing Creek Valley Road) in Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – Here is an update on a pipe replacement project that began this week on Route 443 (Fishing Creek Valley Road) in Dauphin County. This project includes pipe replacements at Appleby Road in East Hanover Township, and Blacksmith Lane in West Hanover Township.

This work initially was expected to be completed by Friday, April 29, but will now be completed Friday, May 6, primarily due to inclement weather and conflicts with scheduling concrete deliveries.

Route 443 will be closed at each work location. The road will be open to local traffic on either side of the closure, but through traffic will be prohibited.

Car traffic should use local roads to get around the closures. A truck detour will be in place using Mountain Road, Bow Creek Road, Interstate 81 and Route 22/322.

Motorists should be alert and watch for construction signs as they approach the work area.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

