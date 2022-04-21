Arrest Made in a Burglary One While Armed (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of 30th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One while Armed offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in the 3000 Block of 30th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:22 pm, the suspects entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects brandished firearms and assaulted the victim. The suspects took property then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 28 year-old Mahshawnee Naquaune Taylor, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.