Unemployment Rates Down, Jobs Up in Nearly All Metros in March
SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in thirteen Illinois metropolitan areas and increased in one in March according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of one.
"Illinois' economy continues on a positive trajectory," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "We stand ready to support job seekers and employers with innovative resources to connect across the state."
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.6%, +5,800), the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+5.1%, +177,600), and the Elgin Metro (+5.0%, +11,900). Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in Kankakee MSA (-0.5%, -200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Government (thirteen areas); Wholesale Trade (twelve areas); Manufacturing, Professional & Business Services, and Other Services (ten areas each); Mining & Construction, and Education & Health Services (eight areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metropolitan Division (-2.3 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA (-2.1 points to 6.8%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.0 points to 4.3%). The unemployment rate increased in the Rockford MSA +0.2 point to 8.5%. The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 101 counties and increased in one.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
March 2022*
|
March 2021**
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
3.7%
|
5.2%
|
-1.5
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
4.5%
|
6.3%
|
-1.8
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
3.8%
|
5.3%
|
-1.5
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
4.5%
|
6.8%
|
-2.3
|
Danville
|
5.6%
|
7.3%
|
-1.7
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
4.3%
|
6.3%
|
-2.0
|
Decatur
|
6.8%
|
8.9%
|
-2.1
|
Elgin
|
5.4%
|
7.3%
|
-1.9
|
Kankakee
|
6.0%
|
7.7%
|
-1.7
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
4.8%
|
6.3%
|
-1.5
|
Peoria
|
5.3%
|
7.0%
|
-1.7
|
Rockford
|
8.5%
|
8.3%
|
0.2
|
Springfield
|
4.5%
|
6.4%
|
-1.9
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
4.1%
|
5.8%
|
-1.7
|
Illinois Statewide
|
4.7%
|
6.7%
|
-2.0
|
* Preliminary I ** Revised
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - March 2022
|
Metropolitan Area
|
March
|
March
|
Over-the-Year
|
|
2022*
|
2021**
|
Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
93,100
|
87,300
|
5,800
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
57,400
|
55,600
|
1,800
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
116,400
|
113,600
|
2,800
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,685,200
|
3,507,600
|
177,600
|
Danville MSA
|
25,900
|
25,600
|
300
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
179,500
|
174,700
|
4,800
|
Decatur MSA
|
47,800
|
46,600
|
1,200
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
249,700
|
237,800
|
11,900
|
Kankakee MSA
|
42,400
|
42,600
|
-200
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
410,300
|
398,400
|
11,900
|
Peoria MSA
|
163,800
|
160,000
|
3,800
|
Rockford MSA
|
142,300
|
138,000
|
4,300
|
Springfield MSA
|
107,100
|
103,000
|
4,100
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
234,600
|
233,100
|
1,500
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5,931,100
|
5,689,900
|
241,200
|
* Preliminary | **Revised
|
|
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|
Labor Market Area
|
Mar 2022
|
Mar 2021
|
Over the Year Change
|
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL MSA
|
Henry County
|
4.5 %
|
6.2 %
|
-1.7
|
Mercer County
|
5.1 %
|
6.7 %
|
-1.6
|
Rock Island County
|
4.9 %
|
6.9 %
|
-2.0
|
Cities
|
|
|
|
Galesburg City
|
5.9 %
|
8.5 %
|
-2.6
|
Moline City
|
4.9 %
|
6.9 %
|
-2.0
|
Rock Island City
|
4.4 %
|
7.1 %
|
-2.7
|
Counties
|
|
|
|
Bureau County
|
5.1 %
|
6.5 %
|
-1.4
|
Fulton County
|
5.6 %
|
6.8 %
|
-1.2
|
Henderson County
|
4.4 %
|
5.5 %
|
-1.1
|
Knox County
|
6.1 %
|
7.8 %
|
-1.7
|
Stark County
|
5.9 %
|
6.9 %
|
-1.0
|
Warren County
|
4.1 %
|
5.4 %
|
-1.3
|
Whiteside County
|
4.2 %
|
5.7 %
|
-1.5
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.3 percent in March 2022 from 6.3 percent in March 2021. The last time the March rate was equal to or lower was in 2007 when it was 4.3 percent.
Total nonfarm employment increased +4,800 compared to March 2021.
Leisure-Hospitality (+2,000), Professional-Business Services (+1,100), Retail Trade (+1,000), and Manufacturing (+1,000) had the largest payroll gains over the year. The Educational and Health Services (-1,100) and Construction (-100) sectors recorded employment declines over the year.
The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and seeking employment. A person who exhausts benefits, or is ineligible, still will be reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.