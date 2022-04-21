Unemployment Rates Down, Jobs Up in Nearly All Metros in March
SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in thirteen Illinois metropolitan areas and increased in one in March according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of one.
"Illinois' economy continues on a positive trajectory," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "We stand ready to support job seekers and employers with innovative resources to connect across the state."
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.6%, +5,800), the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+5.1%, +177,600), and the Elgin Metro (+5.0%, +11,900). Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in Kankakee MSA (-0.5%, -200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Government (thirteen areas); Wholesale Trade (twelve areas); Manufacturing, Professional & Business Services, and Other Services (ten areas each); Mining & Construction, and Education & Health Services (eight areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metropolitan Division (-2.3 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA (-2.1 points to 6.8%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.0 points to 4.3%). The unemployment rate increased in the Rockford MSA +0.2 point to 8.5%. The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 101 counties and increased in one.Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
March 2022*
|
March 2021**
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
3.7%
|
5.2%
|
-1.5
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
4.5%
|
6.3%
|
-1.8
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
3.8%
|
5.3%
|
-1.5
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
4.5%
|
6.8%
|
-2.3
|
Danville
|
5.6%
|
7.3%
|
-1.7
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
4.3%
|
6.3%
|
-2.0
|
Decatur
|
6.8%
|
8.9%
|
-2.1
|
Elgin
|
5.4%
|
7.3%
|
-1.9
|
Kankakee
|
6.0%
|
7.7%
|
-1.7
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
4.8%
|
6.3%
|
-1.5
|
Peoria
|
5.3%
|
7.0%
|
-1.7
|
Rockford
|
8.5%
|
8.3%
|
0.2
|
Springfield
|
4.5%
|
6.4%
|
-1.9
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
4.1%
|
5.8%
|
-1.7
|
Illinois Statewide
|
4.7%
|
6.7%
|
-2.0
|
* Preliminary I ** Revised
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - March 2022
|
Metropolitan Area
|
March
|
March
|
Over-the-Year
|
|
2022*
|
2021**
|
Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
93,100
|
87,300
|
5,800
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
57,400
|
55,600
|
1,800
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
116,400
|
113,600
|
2,800
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,685,200
|
3,507,600
|
177,600
|
Danville MSA
|
25,900
|
25,600
|
300
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
179,500
|
174,700
|
4,800
|
Decatur MSA
|
47,800
|
46,600
|
1,200
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
249,700
|
237,800
|
11,900
|
Kankakee MSA
|
42,400
|
42,600
|
-200
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
410,300
|
398,400
|
11,900
|
Peoria MSA
|
163,800
|
160,000
|
3,800
|
Rockford MSA
|
142,300
|
138,000
|
4,300
|
Springfield MSA
|
107,100
|
103,000
|
4,100
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
234,600
|
233,100
|
1,500
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5,931,100
|
5,689,900
|
241,200
|
* Preliminary | **Revised
|
|
|
|
Labor Market Area
|
Mar 2022
|
Mar 2021
|
Over the Year Change
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
4.5 %
|
6.3 %
|
-1.8
|
Jackson County
|
4.3 %
|
6.2 %
|
-1.9
|
Williamson County
|
4.7 %
|
6.4 %
|
-1.7
|
Surrounding Counties
|
|
|
|
Alexander County
|
7.5 %
|
9.0 %
|
-1.5
|
Franklin County
|
5.7 %
|
7.5 %
|
-1.8
|
Johnson County
|
5.4 %
|
7.0 %
|
-1.6
|
Massac County
|
4.6 %
|
6.7 %
|
-2.1
|
Perry County
|
5.0 %
|
6.3 %
|
-1.3
|
Pulaski County
|
8.3 %
|
11.1 %
|
-2.8
|
Randolph County
|
3.4 %
|
4.7 %
|
-1.3
|
Union County
|
5.5 %
|
6.9 %
|
-1.4
|
Harrisburg Area
|
|
|
|
Gallatin County
|
5.1 %
|
7.0 %
|
-1.9
|
Hamilton County
|
3.8 %
|
5.2 %
|
-1.4
|
Hardin County
|
5.6 %
|
7.6 %
|
-2.0
|
Pope County
|
4.6 %
|
5.9 %
|
-1.3
|
Saline County
|
5.5 %
|
7.6 %
|
-2.1
|
White County
|
4.2 %
|
5.9 %
|
-1.7
|
Olney - Mt. Carmel Area
|
|
|
|
Edwards County
|
4.1 %
|
5.7 %
|
-1.6
|
Lawrence County
|
5.6 %
|
7.0 %
|
-1.4
|
Richland County
|
3.6 %
|
5.0 %
|
-1.4
|
Wabash County
|
3.7 %
|
5.5 %
|
-1.8
|
Wayne County
|
3.9 %
|
5.5 %
|
-1.6
|
Other Areas
|
|
|
|
LWIA 23
|
4.1 %
|
5.6 %
|
-1.5
|
LWIA 24
|
4.2 %
|
5.9 %
|
-1.7
|
LWIA 25
|
4.8 %
|
6.6 %
|
-1.8
|
LWIA 26
|
4.9 %
|
6.6 %
|
-1.7
|
Southern EDR
|
4.9 %
|
6.6 %
|
-1.7
Southern Illinois Highlights
Carbondale - Marion Area
The March 2022 unemployment rate was 4.5 percent. This was a decrease of -1.8 percentage points from the March 2021 rate of 6.3 percent. Total nonfarm employment in March 2022 increased by +1,800 compared to last March.
Employment increased in Government (+200).
Surrounding Counties
Total nonfarm employment increased by +775 compared to March 2021.
Employment gains were posted in Leisure and Hospitality (+375), Government (+325), Educational and Health Services (+125), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+125), Financial Activities (+25), Other Services (+25), and Information (+25). No change was reported in Manufacturing and Construction.
March payrolls declined in Professional and Business Services (-175), and Natural Resources and Mining (-50).
Harrisburg Area
Total nonfarm employment increased by +325 compared to March 2021.
Employment gains were posted in Government (+175), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+150), Information (+50), Leisure and Hospitality (+50), Natural Resources and Mining (+25), Financial Activities (+25), Other Services (+25), and Professional and Business Services (+25). Employment declined in Educational and Health Services (-100), Construction (-50), and Manufacturing (-25).
Olney - Mt. Carmel Area
Total nonfarm employment increased by +625 compared to March 2021.
Employment gains were posted in Government (+275), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+225), Educational and Health Services (+75), Leisure and Hospitality (+50), Financial Activities (+25), Other Services (+25), Professional and Business Services (+25), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).
Employment declined in Manufacturing (-100), and Construction (-25). No employment changes were reported in Information.
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.