Unemployment Rates Down, Jobs Up in Nearly All Metros in March

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in thirteen Illinois metropolitan areas and increased in one in March according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of one.

"Illinois' economy continues on a positive trajectory," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "We stand ready to support job seekers and employers with innovative resources to connect across the state."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.6%, +5,800), the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+5.1%, +177,600), and the Elgin Metro (+5.0%, +11,900). Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in Kankakee MSA (-0.5%, -200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Government (thirteen areas); Wholesale Trade (twelve areas); Manufacturing, Professional & Business Services, and Other Services (ten areas each); Mining & Construction, and Education & Health Services (eight areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metropolitan Division (-2.3 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA (-2.1 points to 6.8%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.0 points to 4.3%). The unemployment rate increased in the Rockford MSA +0.2 point to 8.5%. The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 101 counties and increased in one.

Metropolitan Area March 2022* March 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.7% 5.2% -1.5 Carbondale-Marion 4.5% 6.3% -1.8 Champaign-Urbana 3.8% 5.3% -1.5 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.5% 6.8% -2.3 Danville 5.6% 7.3% -1.7 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.3% 6.3% -2.0 Decatur 6.8% 8.9% -2.1 Elgin 5.4% 7.3% -1.9 Kankakee 6.0% 7.7% -1.7 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.8% 6.3% -1.5 Peoria 5.3% 7.0% -1.7 Rockford 8.5% 8.3% 0.2 Springfield 4.5% 6.4% -1.9 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.1% 5.8% -1.7 Illinois Statewide 4.7% 6.7% -2.0 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - March 2022

Metropolitan Area March March Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 93,100 87,300 5,800 Carbondale-Marion MSA 57,400 55,600 1,800 Champaign-Urbana MSA 116,400 113,600 2,800 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,685,200 3,507,600 177,600 Danville MSA 25,900 25,600 300 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 179,500 174,700 4,800 Decatur MSA 47,800 46,600 1,200 Elgin Metro Division 249,700 237,800 11,900 Kankakee MSA 42,400 42,600 -200 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 410,300 398,400 11,900 Peoria MSA 163,800 160,000 3,800 Rockford MSA 142,300 138,000 4,300 Springfield MSA 107,100 103,000 4,100 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 234,600 233,100 1,500 Illinois Statewide 5,931,100 5,689,900 241,200 * Preliminary | **Revised

Labor Market Area Mar 2022 Mar 2021 Over the Year Change Carbondale-Marion MSA 4.5 % 6.3 % -1.8 Jackson County 4.3 % 6.2 % -1.9 Williamson County 4.7 % 6.4 % -1.7 Surrounding Counties Alexander County 7.5 % 9.0 % -1.5 Franklin County 5.7 % 7.5 % -1.8 Johnson County 5.4 % 7.0 % -1.6 Massac County 4.6 % 6.7 % -2.1 Perry County 5.0 % 6.3 % -1.3 Pulaski County 8.3 % 11.1 % -2.8 Randolph County 3.4 % 4.7 % -1.3 Union County 5.5 % 6.9 % -1.4 Harrisburg Area Gallatin County 5.1 % 7.0 % -1.9 Hamilton County 3.8 % 5.2 % -1.4 Hardin County 5.6 % 7.6 % -2.0 Pope County 4.6 % 5.9 % -1.3 Saline County 5.5 % 7.6 % -2.1 White County 4.2 % 5.9 % -1.7 Olney - Mt. Carmel Area Edwards County 4.1 % 5.7 % -1.6 Lawrence County 5.6 % 7.0 % -1.4 Richland County 3.6 % 5.0 % -1.4 Wabash County 3.7 % 5.5 % -1.8 Wayne County 3.9 % 5.5 % -1.6 Other Areas LWIA 23 4.1 % 5.6 % -1.5 LWIA 24 4.2 % 5.9 % -1.7 LWIA 25 4.8 % 6.6 % -1.8 LWIA 26 4.9 % 6.6 % -1.7 Southern EDR 4.9 % 6.6 % -1.7

Southern Illinois Highlights

Carbondale - Marion Area

The March 2022 unemployment rate was 4.5 percent. This was a decrease of -1.8 percentage points from the March 2021 rate of 6.3 percent. Total nonfarm employment in March 2022 increased by +1,800 compared to last March.

Employment increased in Government (+200).

Surrounding Counties

Total nonfarm employment increased by +775 compared to March 2021.

Employment gains were posted in Leisure and Hospitality (+375), Government (+325), Educational and Health Services (+125), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+125), Financial Activities (+25), Other Services (+25), and Information (+25). No change was reported in Manufacturing and Construction.

March payrolls declined in Professional and Business Services (-175), and Natural Resources and Mining (-50).

Harrisburg Area

Total nonfarm employment increased by +325 compared to March 2021.

Employment gains were posted in Government (+175), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+150), Information (+50), Leisure and Hospitality (+50), Natural Resources and Mining (+25), Financial Activities (+25), Other Services (+25), and Professional and Business Services (+25). Employment declined in Educational and Health Services (-100), Construction (-50), and Manufacturing (-25).

Olney - Mt. Carmel Area

Total nonfarm employment increased by +625 compared to March 2021.

Employment gains were posted in Government (+275), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+225), Educational and Health Services (+75), Leisure and Hospitality (+50), Financial Activities (+25), Other Services (+25), Professional and Business Services (+25), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).

Employment declined in Manufacturing (-100), and Construction (-25). No employment changes were reported in Information.

Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.