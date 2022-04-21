Governor Cooper Announces Packaging Manufacturer Will Create 220 Jobs in Randolph County

Technimark, LLC, a manufacturing solutions provider for the healthcare and consumer packaging markets, will expand its healthcare production operations in Randolph County, creating 220 jobs, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $62 million to support growth in its healthcare and consumer packaging markets.

"It’s always great to see a North Carolina company expand in our state,” said Governor Cooper. “Manufacturers like Technimark know firsthand how well we support them, from our skilled workforce to a transportation network that makes it easy to reach customers quickly and efficiently.”

Technimark, headquartered in Asheboro, is a global manufacturing provider for the healthcare, consumer packaging and specialty industrial markets. Technimark specializes in precision injection molding, value-added assembly, and full supply chain services. Technimark provides clients with customized, end-to-end packaging solutions that improve quality, reduce risk, lower costs and speed products to market. With facilities in the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and China, Technimark delivers high-quality products worldwide. Technimark’s project in Randolph County will help the company meet supply opportunities from medical device companies that require U.S. manufacturing.

“We’re excited to expand our healthcare manufacturing capabilities at our Asheboro headquarters,” said Brad Wellington, Technimark’s President and CEO. “The commitment and support we have received from the State of North Carolina has been invaluable to making this expansion a reality, allowing us tp create more well-paid jobs for the dedicated workforce in Randolph and surrounding counties.”

“North Carolina’s leadership in manufacturing is recognized around the world,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our state’s workforce is a key reason for our success, and as our First in Talent plan for economic development makes clear, education and specialized training will prepare our workers to meet the future needs of manufacturers like Technimark.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce coordinated the state’s support for the company during its site evaluation and decision-making process.

Although wages will vary depending on job role, the average salary for all the new positions will be $44,290. The current average wage in Randolph County is $40,552. The community will see more than $9.5 million enter its economy from the project’s payroll impact, each and every year.

Technimark’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $398.5 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $1,108,800, spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Because Technimark chose a site in Randolph County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 2, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving $123,200 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities across the state finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business.

“Technimark is a valued employer in our region, and we welcome these additional jobs to our community,” said N.C. Senator David Craven. “The company is also making a significant capital investment in the region, bringing economic benefits our community will enjoy for years to come. I would personally like to thank Brad Wellington and his team for their commitment to Randolph County and our community.”

“Congratulations to Technimark and congratulations to the many people in our community that worked behind the scenes to support the company as it made its decision to expand here,” said N.C. Representative Pat Hurley. “Our community stands ready to support this expansion in every way we can.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the Rail Division of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the North Carolina Railroad Company, Norfolk Southern, Duke Energy, Randolph Community College, Randolph County, the City of Asheboro and the Randolph County Economic Development Corporation.