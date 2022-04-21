Industry Data Unlocks Keys to Consumer Behavior for Self Storage Operators

This publication reveals trends from 2020 & 2021, to offer insights into shifts in tenant behavior and help operators prepare for a post-pandemic era consumer.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in the self storage industry, announced the release of the 2022 Self Storage White Paper. This publication reveals tenant trends from 2020 and 2021, with comparisons to 4+ years of transaction data, to offer insights into recent shifts in consumer behavior and help you prepare your storage operation for the post-pandemic era consumer. The report is available for free on their website.

Anne Ballard, President of Marketing, Training & Developmental Services for Universal Storage Group and author of The Hat Lady Speaks: Marketing and Managing Self Storage, shared the value she gained from the publication: “OpenTech’s willingness to share their insights about tenant behavior demonstrates their commitment to helping self storage operators improve their businesses. We all know how important data is when fine-tuning the operations of our self storage facilities. The White Paper helps us identify new sources of data we may not have thought of in the past, much less utilized. We all agree that looking to the trends and data collected can really help us maximize our tenants’ overall customer experience.”

The paper draws on OpenTech’s extensive database of self-service and automated transactions, including more than 900K data points in 2021, from their portfolio of 10+ software, service and technology solutions that support tenant and operator challenges for increased productivity, profitability and customer satisfaction.

Top takeaways from this report include an analysis of how tenant behavior has shifted over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ways self storage operators can use this data to drive future operational decisions. The paper provides an unbiased, transparent analysis of annual consumer data to share:

• 40+ pages of data that shine a light on how consumers actually use self storage

• Touchpoints to help you see when consumers engage technology throughout the self storage customer journey

• Insights to help you quickly target friction in your operation to improve the tenant experience and build savings into your bottom line

More and more tenants continue to visit self storage facilities outside of typical open hours; 1 in 4 kiosk customers still choose to pay with cash; the majority of self-service payments and rentals occur when an office is traditionally open. Review these trends and more in your complimentary copy, and gain insights to help your operation meet the demands of today and the future.