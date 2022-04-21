Submit Release
Houghton traffic signal work next week

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

HOUGHTON, Mich. ­- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing work on traffic signals on M-26 at Sharon Avenue and Green Acres Road in Houghton April 26-28. 

Crews will be upgrading the signal control systems and traffic detection cameras. The work may require intermittent brief lane closures and signal interruptions.

MDOT urges drivers to use caution when approaching these intersections.

