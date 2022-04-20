Pavement repair requires closing a portion of northbound I-275 this weekend in Wayne County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, CrossD2@Michigan.govTransportation

Fast facts:

- Northbound I-275 will be closed from I-94 to I-96 starting at 9 p.m. Friday night.

- During the closure, northbound traffic will be detoured using I-94, M-39 (Southfield Freeway) and I-96.

- Two lanes of northbound I-275 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 25.

CANTON, Mich. ­- Weather permitting, extensive pavement repair will require crews to close northbound I-275 this weekend in Wayne County. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, April 22, northbound I-275 will be closed from I-94 to I-96. During the closure, the following entrance ramps to northbound I-275 will be closed starting at 7 p.m.:

Eastbound and westbound I-94,

Ecorse Road,

Michigan Avenue,

Ford Road,

Ann Arbor Road, and

Eastbound M-14.

The posted detour follows eastbound I-94 to northbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway), then westbound I-96 back to northbound I-275. Two lanes of northbound I-275, including the entrance ramps, will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 25. During the closure, local traffic will be able to enter northbound I-275 at 6 Mile, 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer lasting pavement and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

Follow the I-275 project on the web at Revive275.org. or follow on Twitter at @Revive275.