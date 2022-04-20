Submit Release
News Search

There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,189 in the last 365 days.

Pavement repair requires closing a portion of northbound I-275 this weekend in Wayne County

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, CrossD2@Michigan.gov Agency: Transportation

Fast facts:

- Northbound I-275 will be closed from I-94 to I-96 starting at 9 p.m. Friday night.  

- During the closure, northbound traffic will be detoured using I-94, M-39 (Southfield Freeway) and I-96.  

- Two lanes of northbound I-275 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 25.  

CANTON, Mich. ­- Weather permitting, extensive pavement repair will require crews to close northbound I-275 this weekend in Wayne County. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, April 22, northbound I-275 will be closed from I-94 to I-96. During the closure, the following entrance ramps to northbound I-275 will be closed starting at 7 p.m.:  

  • Eastbound and westbound I-94,
  • Ecorse Road,
  • Michigan Avenue,
  • Ford Road,
  • Ann Arbor Road, and
  • Eastbound M-14.

The posted detour follows eastbound I-94 to northbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway), then westbound I-96 back to northbound I-275. Two lanes of northbound I-275, including the entrance ramps, will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 25. During the closure, local traffic will be able to enter northbound I-275 at 6 Mile, 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer lasting pavement and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

Follow the I-275 project on the web at Revive275.org. or follow on Twitter at @Revive275.

You just read:

Pavement repair requires closing a portion of northbound I-275 this weekend in Wayne County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.