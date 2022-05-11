Cummins supports preserving trucking history
American Truck Historical Society welcomes Cummins as Visionary Partner
Cummins is excited to be ATHS’ first Visionary Partner. This organization allows us to connect with an audience who is so passionate about the trucking industry and our Cummins history in the market.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) introduces a new opportunity for stakeholders to be active in the future and growth of the organization: Visionary Partners. ATHS welcomes Cummins Inc., as its first Visionary Partner. Cummins specializes in a broad range of products and solutions for the trucking industry, including advanced diesel, fuel agnostic, natural gas, electrified power, hydrogen fuel cell as well as related components and technology.
“Cummins is excited to be the ATHS’ first Visionary Partner. This organization allows us to connect with an audience who is so passionate about the trucking industry and our Cummins history in the market,” said Amy Boerger, Cummins Vice President and General Manager of North America. “We look forward to honoring the past and using it as inspiration for the future of Cummins and with ATHS.”
Inventor and founder Clessie Cummins is an inductee of the American Trucking and Industry Leader (ATIL) Hall of Fame. An entrepreneur who improved on existing diesel engines, and created new diesel engine designs, Clessie was awarded 33 U.S. patents for his inventions, and set five world records for endurance and speed for trucks, buses, and race cars. You can find a plaque honoring Clessie in the ATIL Hall of Fame, located in the ATHS Home Office in Kansas City.
“The Cummins vision for innovation and empowering success coupled with the passion of ATHS members to move history forward is invaluable to the future of enhancing ATHS member offerings and expanding its physical property. ATHS looks forward to unfolding what we can accomplish together,” said Executive Director Laurence Gration.
For more information about the ATHS Visionary Partner program, contact Executive Director Laurence Gration. To view the Cummins virtual exhibit by ATHS, visit https://aths.org/cummins/.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24.0 billion in 2021.
