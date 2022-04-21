Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,026 in the last 365 days.

MarketsandMarkets Biopharma Series - Healthcare Trends, Innovations & Disruptions Under One Roof!

Exclusive 5-stream event to meet experts from academia, pharma and bio-pharma under one roof.

PUNE, MH, INDIA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just over 2 months’ time, MarketsandMarkets shall be organizing a collection of 5 co-located flagship events in the fields of Pharma, Immuno-Oncology, Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management, Cancer Research, Immunotherapy & Cell Therapy.

The MarketsandMarkets BioPharma Series will be held over the course of two days on the 23rd & 24th of June 2022 in Boston, USA with an aim to gather the sharpest & most innovative industry leaders, researchers, scientists & academics to discuss the latest trends and developments, future applications, foreseen challenges & to provide a platform for effective cross-market networking beneficial to everyone attending.

A brief yet descriptive summary of the 5 conferences being organized simultaneously
is available below.

5TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY CONFERENCE

Key Highlights & Noteworthy Topics Of Discussion:

• Updates in development of monoclonal antibodies, ADC’s and Bispecific Ab’s.
• Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combination Therapies.
• Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments.
• Biomarkers and Cancer Vaccines.
• CAR-T cell therapy, Adoptive-T Cell Therapy.
• Tumor microenvironments.
• Oncolytic Viruses.

Expert Speakers:

• Øystein Rekdal, CEO, Lytix Biopharma
• John Rossi, Senior Vice President, Head, Translational Medicine, CERo Therapeutics
• Lokesh Agrawal, Program Director, Biorepositories and Biospecimen Research Branch (BBRB), NCI, NIH
• Stefan Glueck, Medical Oncologist, Ex-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
• Alison Crawford, Associate Director of Immuno-oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

3RD ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS CONFERENCE

Key Highlights & Noteworthy Topics Of Discussion:

• Integrating Bulk-Single Cell and Spatial Transcriptomics towards integrative disease understanding.
• ScRNA-Seq Data for Single-Cell Analysis.
• Multi-Omics of Single Cells: Strategies and Applications.
• Single-Cell Genome-Wide Bisulfite Sequencing.
• Single-Cell Analysis in Cancer Genomics.
• Nanopore Technology –A Potential Application in Functional Genomics .
• Algorithmic advances in Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence for single cell expression analysis.

Expert Speakers:

• Yuhwa Lo, Electrical & Computer Engineering, University of California, San Diego
• Matt Davis, Director, Molecular Biology and Sequencing, Gritstone Oncology, Inc
• Livnat Jerby, Assistant Professor of Genetics, Stanford University
• Prem Subramaniam, Associate Research Scientist, Columbia University
• Ryan Kelly, Principal Investigator & Assistant Professor, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

4TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN BIOPROCESSING CONFERENCE

Key Highlights & Noteworthy Topics Of Discussion:

• Protein synthesis and cell line development.
• Bioprocess development strategies.
• Cell & Gene therapy analytics and characterization.
• AAV scale-up and manufacturing.
• Biomanufacturing 2030: The latest manufacturing shift.
• Pharma 4.0 trends and new drug delivery strategies.
• Navigating cell & gene therapy CMC and comparability.
• Enhancing protein purification.

Expert Speakers:

• Amita Goel, CEO, Celltheon
• Tuhin Bhowmick, Co-Founder and CEO, Pandorum Int.
• David Gemmell, MSAT Biomanufacturing Engineer, Merck
• Ejvind Mørtz, Co-Founder & COO, Alphalyse
• Sophia Humphreys, Director, System Pharmacy Clinical Services, Providence St. Joseph Health
• Ehsan Mahdinia, Assistant Professor, CBET-ACPHS

2ND ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS BIOSIMILARS CONFERENCE

Key Highlights & Noteworthy Topics Of Discussion:

• Advancements in RnD and clinical pathways for developing biosimilars.
• Emerging trends in biosimilar litigation.
• How are pharmacies dealing with the emerging challenges in biosimilars?
• Market Access and Commercialization.
• COVID 19 impact on biosimilars - Reimbursement and market access issues post COVID.
• Future perspective on biosimilar drugs.

Expert Speakers:

• Scott Soefje, Director, Pharmacy Cancer Care, Department of Pharmacy, Assistant Professor of Pharmacy, Mayo Clinic
• Michelle Bridenbaker, Global Medical Information Lead, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals
• Sarfaraz K. Niazi, Professor Adjunct of Biopharmaceutical Sciences, University of Illinois at Chicago
• Eart J Cruz, Senior Manager Regulatory Affairs, Teva Pharmaceuticals

3RD ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS WORLD PHARMA SUPPLY CHAIN AND COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS CONFERENCE

Key Highlights & Noteworthy Topics Of Discussion:

• Supply Chain for Virtual Clinical Trials.
• Prediction Models in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain.
• Sourcing, Risks & Mitigation Approaches.
• Cold Chain Logistics-Information as a service.
• Managing international cold chain logistics.
• Use of Internet of Things-Increasing automated processes.
• Smart Packaging.

Expert Speakers:

• Luiz Barberini, Operations Manager, External Manufacturing Latin America Head, Bayer
• Jim Marshall, Devens Biologics Head of Supply Chain, Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Arul Joseph, Senior Director, Pharmaceutical Development and Clinical Supply Chain, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals
• James Downey, Senior Director Distribution, Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc.
• Neeraj Shah, Director Global Clinical Supply Chain Digital Excellence, Bristol Myers Squibb, USA
__________________________________________________________________________________

Explore the entire Agenda for all 5 Conferences Here!

Register Today!

Shardul Oza
MarketsandMarkets
events@marketsandmakets.com
+91 8390683057

You just read:

MarketsandMarkets Biopharma Series - Healthcare Trends, Innovations & Disruptions Under One Roof!

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.