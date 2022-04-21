MarketsandMarkets Biopharma Series - Healthcare Trends, Innovations & Disruptions Under One Roof!
Exclusive 5-stream event to meet experts from academia, pharma and bio-pharma under one roof.PUNE, MH, INDIA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just over 2 months’ time, MarketsandMarkets shall be organizing a collection of 5 co-located flagship events in the fields of Pharma, Immuno-Oncology, Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management, Cancer Research, Immunotherapy & Cell Therapy.
The MarketsandMarkets BioPharma Series will be held over the course of two days on the 23rd & 24th of June 2022 in Boston, USA with an aim to gather the sharpest & most innovative industry leaders, researchers, scientists & academics to discuss the latest trends and developments, future applications, foreseen challenges & to provide a platform for effective cross-market networking beneficial to everyone attending.
A brief yet descriptive summary of the 5 conferences being organized simultaneously
is available below.
5TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY CONFERENCE
Key Highlights & Noteworthy Topics Of Discussion:
• Updates in development of monoclonal antibodies, ADC’s and Bispecific Ab’s.
• Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combination Therapies.
• Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments.
• Biomarkers and Cancer Vaccines.
• CAR-T cell therapy, Adoptive-T Cell Therapy.
• Tumor microenvironments.
• Oncolytic Viruses.
Expert Speakers:
• Øystein Rekdal, CEO, Lytix Biopharma
• John Rossi, Senior Vice President, Head, Translational Medicine, CERo Therapeutics
• Lokesh Agrawal, Program Director, Biorepositories and Biospecimen Research Branch (BBRB), NCI, NIH
• Stefan Glueck, Medical Oncologist, Ex-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
• Alison Crawford, Associate Director of Immuno-oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
3RD ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS CONFERENCE
Key Highlights & Noteworthy Topics Of Discussion:
• Integrating Bulk-Single Cell and Spatial Transcriptomics towards integrative disease understanding.
• ScRNA-Seq Data for Single-Cell Analysis.
• Multi-Omics of Single Cells: Strategies and Applications.
• Single-Cell Genome-Wide Bisulfite Sequencing.
• Single-Cell Analysis in Cancer Genomics.
• Nanopore Technology –A Potential Application in Functional Genomics .
• Algorithmic advances in Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence for single cell expression analysis.
Expert Speakers:
• Yuhwa Lo, Electrical & Computer Engineering, University of California, San Diego
• Matt Davis, Director, Molecular Biology and Sequencing, Gritstone Oncology, Inc
• Livnat Jerby, Assistant Professor of Genetics, Stanford University
• Prem Subramaniam, Associate Research Scientist, Columbia University
• Ryan Kelly, Principal Investigator & Assistant Professor, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
4TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN BIOPROCESSING CONFERENCE
Key Highlights & Noteworthy Topics Of Discussion:
• Protein synthesis and cell line development.
• Bioprocess development strategies.
• Cell & Gene therapy analytics and characterization.
• AAV scale-up and manufacturing.
• Biomanufacturing 2030: The latest manufacturing shift.
• Pharma 4.0 trends and new drug delivery strategies.
• Navigating cell & gene therapy CMC and comparability.
• Enhancing protein purification.
Expert Speakers:
• Amita Goel, CEO, Celltheon
• Tuhin Bhowmick, Co-Founder and CEO, Pandorum Int.
• David Gemmell, MSAT Biomanufacturing Engineer, Merck
• Ejvind Mørtz, Co-Founder & COO, Alphalyse
• Sophia Humphreys, Director, System Pharmacy Clinical Services, Providence St. Joseph Health
• Ehsan Mahdinia, Assistant Professor, CBET-ACPHS
2ND ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS BIOSIMILARS CONFERENCE
Key Highlights & Noteworthy Topics Of Discussion:
• Advancements in RnD and clinical pathways for developing biosimilars.
• Emerging trends in biosimilar litigation.
• How are pharmacies dealing with the emerging challenges in biosimilars?
• Market Access and Commercialization.
• COVID 19 impact on biosimilars - Reimbursement and market access issues post COVID.
• Future perspective on biosimilar drugs.
Expert Speakers:
• Scott Soefje, Director, Pharmacy Cancer Care, Department of Pharmacy, Assistant Professor of Pharmacy, Mayo Clinic
• Michelle Bridenbaker, Global Medical Information Lead, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals
• Sarfaraz K. Niazi, Professor Adjunct of Biopharmaceutical Sciences, University of Illinois at Chicago
• Eart J Cruz, Senior Manager Regulatory Affairs, Teva Pharmaceuticals
3RD ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS WORLD PHARMA SUPPLY CHAIN AND COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS CONFERENCE
Key Highlights & Noteworthy Topics Of Discussion:
• Supply Chain for Virtual Clinical Trials.
• Prediction Models in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain.
• Sourcing, Risks & Mitigation Approaches.
• Cold Chain Logistics-Information as a service.
• Managing international cold chain logistics.
• Use of Internet of Things-Increasing automated processes.
• Smart Packaging.
Expert Speakers:
• Luiz Barberini, Operations Manager, External Manufacturing Latin America Head, Bayer
• Jim Marshall, Devens Biologics Head of Supply Chain, Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Arul Joseph, Senior Director, Pharmaceutical Development and Clinical Supply Chain, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals
• James Downey, Senior Director Distribution, Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc.
• Neeraj Shah, Director Global Clinical Supply Chain Digital Excellence, Bristol Myers Squibb, USA
__________________________________________________________________________________
Explore the entire Agenda for all 5 Conferences Here!
Register Today!
Shardul Oza
MarketsandMarkets
events@marketsandmakets.com
+91 8390683057