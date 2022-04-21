Submit Release
Alfonso del Cristo Hilsaca's "Stone Footprints" Foundation VIA AGM Desarrollos, Provides Innovation in Charity

Image of University Of Cartagena bright sunny day behind beautiful green palm leaves

Charity begins with foresight. Alfonso del Cristo Hilsaca's AGM Desarrollos Promoting Virtual Learning During Mandatory Lockdown Allowing Students to Continue Their Studies.

Two sharp appearing students from University of Cartagena outside on nice day, perusing electronic tablet

Alfonso del Cristo Hilsaca's "Stone Footprints" Foundation VIA AGM Desarrollos, Provided Tablets to Promote Virtual Learning During the Pandemic

Alfonso del Cristo Hilsaca's AGM Desarrollos Promoted Virtual Learning During Mandatory Lockdown Allowing Students to Continue Their Studies.

CARTAGENA, BOLIVER, COLOMBIA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alfonso del Cristo Hilsaca's "Stone Footprints" Foundation VIA AGM Desarrollos has been praised in the world of corporate charity, and rightly so. The companies foundation has notably addressed much more than monetary donations.

The foundation is obviously determined to make a real difference with the charity they deliver. Maybe, it's because they do not like seeing money go to waste, but for whatever reason, the people struck down by the hardships of the Covid19 pandemic, are grateful for the assistance.

Let's break down why Alfonso del Cristo Hilsaca's "Stone Footprints" Foundation is noted for providing so much. Instead of just writing a check for publicity, the foundation, with the persistence, passion and drive, under the guidance of Alfonso del Cristo Hilsaca, sets to work and determines the logistics of donation, and how to make it count.

With so much need for virtual learning, the team, in brilliant fashion, deliver state of the art computer tablets to students of The University of Cartagena. The foundation determines what is needed, and how to appropriate those needs in the most efficient manner, how to enact delivery in a suitable time frame that will make the donation viable, as well as other logistics that confront such complex task.

The donation was substantial. Initially, 170 students were provided with tablets, connectivity equipment, and other assistance that would ensure the ability to continue full courses virtually. This was a spectacular provision for these students, however, there were other students still in need.

The foundation, returned to provide additional students with these same amenities within a short time frame. Again, the logistics, coordinated in part by the Academic Council and presented by the Vice-Rectory of University Welfare through it's solidarity fund and the "Stone Footprints" Foundation VIA AGM Desarrollos.

A Student, Leo Elfuzan, stated that he was personally touched by the donation and it helped him continue to graduate from the University. Leo works as a freelance developer and audio visual creation expert.

