New Website and Book Reveal God Could Not Have Created Heaven and Earth

Creation can only happen inside time where things can begin and end, and God existed when time wasn't created yetNEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading researcher in the field of human-spiritual relativity, author Christian Howard proclaims: “creation is a process that has to have a beginning and an end which only happens where there is time. God existed when time didn’t exist yet, so when there was nothing, how could God have started and completed the two projects we call heaven and earth?”
Howard uses questions like this as an example to show what he claims is the need to rework the human-spiritual relationship. “The way we relate to God is still how it was served up to the uneducated masses over the last couple of thousand years,” he says. “One example is creationism, the belief that God created everything in 6 days and rested on the 7th. If nobody was created yet, who was watching God? How could they know it took six days before mathematics was invented and anybody knew how to count? How could God get tired like a human before humans were invented? A recent Gallup poll shows 40% of Americans still believe this. The evidence to move from beliefs to reality and understand heaven and God in a new way is right in front of us here today.”
In his new website and book Howard points to the returns from death of Dr. Eben Alexander who died from a rare brain disease, Dr. Mary Neal who drowned, and business owner Anita Moorjani who died from stage 4 cancer. They went to a dimension where they were miraculously healed and given their lives back.
“Their resurrections show clearly there is a force that can control human physical problems and life and death,” Howard said. “Many millions of people have had experiences outside human reality. Where do they go? What is this place where they don’t have physical bodies but maintain their own individualities? What is this place where miracles come from? Jesus said the kingdom of heaven is within. Did all of them go to their own personal within?”
Howard wanted to know the mechanics of a miracle, an event in which physical substance is manipulated by a non-physical force. Is there some kind of formula? A process? He explains: “While undergoing their miracles, Eben, Anita and Mary all felt the same thing - love, an intense, penetrating, all-enfolding love. There was nothing else. And with the resurrections happening to an atheist neurosurgeon in the US, a Hindu raised in Hong Kong, and a Christian orthopedic surgeon who died in South America, I realized this is a type of love without borders or belief constraints available to anyone, anywhere, anytime.”
With secularism on the rise, religions in decline, not enough ministers, churches being turned into restaurants, and some people saying maybe it’s time to cancel God, Howard says: “God and heaven are still alive and real. What we know now is very exciting and we can let the old stuff go away. Instead of cancelling God, we can reinvigorate our relationship with the spirit dimension we call heaven and its CEO God in a way that works for our technological age.”
After concluding his research, Howard is thrilled to launch his own mission to provide a new way to get in touch with the spirit world and download its love into all lives to help get rid of the hate in our world. As for God creating heaven and earth, Howard says the evidence clearly reveals the physical universe could not possibly exist in God’s world we call heaven. So where does it come from? “It is a holographic delusion only real to the human brain,” he says. “It is like a dream we wake up from when we die, and the three examples show us that physical reality and our lives are just like biological computer games we create with our own minds. And as for heaven, millions have already been there and told us what to look forward to when it is our turn to leave this world behind.”
