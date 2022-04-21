Secretary of State’s Office releases first statewide voter registration update reflecting 2022 legislative and congressional districts

PHOENIX – The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has released the first statewide voter registration report to include the 2022 IRC certified legislative and congressional districts. These statistics also will reflect any precinct changes that resulted from redistricting.

The report shows that there are 4,290,348 active voters. This means their voter registration is up to date. 419,142 voters are currently listed as inactive. They are still registered to vote but are labeled as inactive because:

Two election mailings sent to the registration address were returned undeliverable; and

The voter has not yet submitted a new registration form or otherwise updated their address.

“Inactive voters can still participate in the upcoming elections, but it’s so important that they update their voter registration to ensure that they have all the tools they need to vote,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. “Anyone looking to register to vote or to update their voter registration is encouraged to visit Arizona.Vote.”

The complete voter registration report that includes county, legislative and congressional district information is available here: http://go.azsos.gov/sx7w

-30-