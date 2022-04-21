Kitten Coin Is Getting Ready To Release Their Custom NFTs. Only 500 Available For Purchase!
500 Kitten Coin NFTs are set to be minted and made available for purchase to holders and the general public within weeks. NFT owners to receive special perks.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitten Coin, a 2-month old meme coin on the Binance Smart Chain, is getting ready to release their NFTs. 500 custom NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have been designed and will soon be available for purchase by Kitten Coin holders and the general public.
— Kitten Coin Telegram Admin
Each Kitten Coin NFT has a personality of its own and will make a cool addition to anyone's collection, whether it's their first NFT or one of many. The Kitten Coin community is currently working on adding special perks for people that hold one of their NFTs. Some of the ideas being considered include extra entries into future lotteries, free entries into Kitten Coin giveaways, and early access to future NFT releases.
The Kitten Coin community has stepped up to locate and research various NFT marketplaces and potential partners. Finding a partner that is focused on providing a safe and seamless process to get the new NFTs into the hands of prospective buyers, and making sure it benefits the Kitten Coin community, has been the major focus. The goal is to have the NFTs available for purchase by the end of April or early May.
In addition to the release of their NFTs, Kitten Coin runs various contests on Twitter and their Telegram channel on a consistent basis and is planning on having a lottery in the near future. Add in its dedicated, 100% volunteer-based community, and Kitten Coin is redefining what it means to be a meme coin.
Just hearing about Kitten Coin? The contract is renounced and there is zero access to the liquidity pool which gives holders extra confidence that Kitten Coin will be around for a long time. As a 100% community-run project, members are coming together to help promote Kitten Coin through various social media networks, and they are in contact with multiple individuals in the cryptocurrency, altcoin, and meme coin space to help others learn what Kitten Coin has to offer and what makes it so appealing.
About Kitten Coin: Known for its upbeat, positive, and dedicated community, Kitten Coin provides a steady stream of passive income through its automatic, and instant, reflections protocol. With a low buy and sell tax of 2%, all of which goes back to holders via Kitten Coin reflections, Kitten Coin is great for trading and doesn’t hold its holders hostages via exorbitant entry and exit taxes. The contract is renounced and the community contributes to marketing on an individual basis and has set up a marketing wallet that accepts donations. Everything about this project revolves around the holders of Kitten Coin. Don't miss out with this potential 100X gem, found on Binance Smart Chain. Do your own research. Investing in meme coins can be risky. This is not financial advice.
For more information on Kitten Coin, visit https://kittenbsc.com, follow Kitten Coin on Twitter, and be sure to connect with the community on Telegram.
