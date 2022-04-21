Conquest Cyber announces executive team addition, Jason Weiss as Chief Software Officer
Conquest Cyber has continued the expansion of top-tier executive growth with the addition of a new Chief Software Officer.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conquest Cyber, the elite cyber security company that is purpose built and demand driven to address critical gaps in the national approach to cyber defense, announces its continued executive team expansion with the addition of a new Chief Software Officer, Jason Weiss.
Weiss comes to Conquest from the Department of Defense, where he served as the Department’s Director of Software Modernization before becoming the first Chief Software Officer. During his time at the DOD, Weiss and his team achieved noteworthy progress in various areas including the development of the DOD’s DevSecOps strategy, container task force, API task force, cybersecurity continuous authorization to operate memo, and the software modernization strategy.
“Conquest Cyber has created a powerful blend of people, process, and technology in building a preeminent set of cybersecurity solutions. After seeing the company’s products in use, listening to existing customers rave, and learning the leadership team’s vision for cybersecurity I knew that this was the opportunity I was searching for following my tenure at DOD.” says Weiss.
Jeffrey J Engle, Chairman and President of Conquest Cyber, is thrilled about this new addition saying, “I am very excited about Jason joining our team. This will be the first time in our history where I will be really handing over the reins to someone else to continue amplifying the capabilities of our platform. Jason’s experience as the DoDs first Chief Software Officer and his illustrious career strengthens our already solid executive team and gives us greater ability to meet the unique demands of Defense, Healthcare, Financial Services, Telecom, Government, Energy and the other critical infrastructure sectors. This is an exciting time for Conquest and a critical time to have the best of the best leading the charge towards cyber resiliency.”
About Conquest Cyber
Conquest is an elite cyber security company that protects our nation’s defense and critical infrastructure sectors, including healthcare, energy, finance, and manufacturing. Conquest helps companies achieve cyber resilience and conquer cyber risk. Their cutting-edge tools provide unparalleled visibility, control, and protection organizations need to scale and grow with confidence.
In a digital world full of new invisible threats, Conquest stands guard 24/7/365 to protect our modern way of life.
