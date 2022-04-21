New Functionality for Cannabis Cultivator Licensees

The Cannabis Control Division (CCD) has completed a system update that will allow Cultivator licensees to submit an update application to increase their cultivation by multiple tiers, up to a maximum of tier 5.

This update took place after discussions with the Economic Affairs Interim Committee (EAIC) regarding §16-12-223 (1)(e)(iii), MCA.

Please note: This change only affects Cultivator licensees currently at Tier Micro through Tier 4. Cultivators at Tier 5+ are unaffected and may apply for tier increase at their time of renewal.

Applications to update existing licenses are available by logging into the TransAction Portal (TAP) and submitting an Update Application.

Licensees may also apply to add new cultivation facilities at the same time, up to the maximum number allowable by the tier requested. All tier increase requests will require inspection per statute. If approved, fees will be prorated based on the licensee’s current expiration date.

Beginning 7/1/2023, all Cultivators will be restricted to increasing their tier by one tier at a time at the time of their regular renewal. Additional requirements can be found in statute at §16-12-223 (1)(e).