Cancer Commons Presents Free Educational Webinar for Caregivers
“You Are Not Alone—Validating the Caregiver Experience” to be held on May 18th
As decisions became more difficult, the doctors tended to pull back just when I needed them to come forward... I found the counsel or ‘navigation’ that I was seeking from Cancer Commons.”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Commons, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers advanced cancer patients and their caregivers, today announced an upcoming educational webinar that will focus on challenges, strategies, and resources for loved ones of cancer patients—particularly those affected by advanced or metastatic cancer.
— Mike Looney, Webinar Series Co-Founder
You Are Not Alone—Validating the Caregiver Experience, will be offered virtually on May 18, 2022, at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET.
Many who reach out to Cancer Commons for help are among the nearly 3 million people in the US providing informal care for an adult family member or friend with cancer at any given time . In this webinar, Cancer Commons’ Director of Patient Services Deb Christensen, MSN, APRN, AOCNS, OCN, will interview several experienced caregivers who have helped their parents, children, spouses, friends, or other loved ones through a variety of challenges, including treatment and end-of-life care. The one-hour session will also include opportunities for participant Q&A.
This is the second event in Cancer Commons’ Pat Looney Educational Series for Client Empowerment, a quarterly series focused on providing critically needed education and highly requested information to the cancer-impacted community.
“While we dealt with my wife’s cancer, I didn’t even think of myself as a ‘caregiver’ really—you just do what needs to be done for someone you love,” says series co-founder Mike Looney. “The true value of Cancer Commons for me as a caregiver came relatively late in Pat’s treatment when she was too weak to maintain her own vigilance. As decisions became more difficult, the doctors tended to pull back just when I needed them to come forward with straight, objective answers. I found the counsel or ‘navigation’ that I was seeking from Cancer Commons, and it was pivotal in Pat’s care.”
Future webinars in the series will provide information and resources about molecular testing, clinical trials, and exciting and significant developments related to various types of cancer.
To register for You Are Not Alone—Validating the Caregiver Experience, please visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6lIE_TgzTIWTl6sqaxJ44w?mc_cid=373a4d12bc&mc_eid=90e25236bc.
__________________________
About Cancer Commons
Cancer Commons, a patient-centric nonprofit, features compassionate experts who build relationships with advanced cancer patients and caregivers to create personalized action plans. Their nurse navigators, PhD scientists, and national experts consult the latest, most-promising research to identify, explain, and help patients access their best-possible diagnostic and treatment options—so they can be confident they are making the best possible decisions.
About This Is Water
This is Water foundation was started in 2019 by Stuart and Caitlin Landesberg to further support medical and environmental organizations that are recognized as game-changers in their field. The Pat Looney Educational Series for Client Empowerment was underwritten in honor of Caitlin’s mother, Pat Looney, who never lost hope, thanks to incredible advancements she learned about throughout her cancer journey.
Shan Fowler
Cancer Commons
shan.fowler@cancercommons.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter