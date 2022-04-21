Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,905 in the last 365 days.

New Functionality for Cannabis Cultivator Licensees

The Cannabis Control Division (CCD) has completed a system update that will allow Cultivator licensees to submit an update application to increase their cultivation by multiple tiers, up to a maximum of tier 5.

This update took place after discussions with the Economic Affairs Interim Committee (EAIC) regarding §16-12-223 (1)(e)(iii), MCA.

Please note: This change only affects Cultivator licensees currently at Tier Micro through Tier 4. Cultivators at Tier 5+ are unaffected and may apply for tier increase at their time of renewal.

Applications to update existing licenses are available by logging into the TransAction Portal (TAP) and submitting an Update Application.

Licensees may also apply to add new cultivation facilities at the same time, up to the maximum number allowable by the tier requested. All tier increase requests will require inspection per statute. If approved, fees will be prorated based on the licensee’s current expiration date.

Beginning 7/1/2023, all Cultivators will be restricted to increasing their tier by one tier at a time at the time of their regular renewal. Additional requirements can be found in statute at §16-12-223 (1)(e).

You just read:

New Functionality for Cannabis Cultivator Licensees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.