Resurfacing Project to Begin Next Week on Route 220 in Sullivan County

​Montoursville, PA – A 2.5-mile resurfacing project is set to begin next week on Route 220 in Laporte Township and Laporte Borough, Sullivan County.

On Monday, April 25, the contractor HRI, Inc., will begin work on the project which is located on Route 220 between the PennDOT rest area in Laporte Township and just north of Route 42, near the Pennsylvania State Police Station in Laporte Township. Motorists can expect alternate lane closures with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours through the duration of the project, as well as overnight hours between Monday, April 25 through Monday, May 9. HRI, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $1.2 million resurfacing project. Work includes tree trimming, cleaning existing ditches, excavation, rock placement, base repairs, milling, cleaning pipe culverts, drainage, paved shoulders, rumble strips, removal of portion of existing bridge, protective coating for reinforced concrete surfaces, and miscellaneous construction.

Work is expected to be completed in July of 2022. Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays, stay alert, and watch for changing traffic patterns.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

