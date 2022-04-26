BrandStar Announces NextGen Website Launch
BrandStar innovated its own tech to highlight and showcase its diverse ecosystem and multiple offerings, seamlessly into one website.
The new site succinctly showcases BrandStar’s strengths in the worlds of design thinking, innovation and technology.”DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrandStar, a fully integrated, multi-faceted production and marketing organization today announced the launch of its new website, BrandStar.com.
— Brett Malden, VP of Innovation & Technology at BrandStar
BrandStar connects people with brands to do life better through national, award-winning TV shows produced in one of the most advanced production studios in the country, coupled with a broad range of integrated marketing services.
The new website showcases BrandStar’s diverse offerings across its multiple entities and platforms. BrandStar has been successfully working with 65% of Fortune 500 Companies for almost 20 years, delivering over 10,000 completed projects across multiple industries.
Through these efforts, BrandStar has compiled a robust list of proven marketing, technology, and production best practices. The new, state-of-the-art website connects teammates, clients, partners and investors underneath the BrandStar brand umbrella in a fresh and innovative way.
This newly developed website highlights BrandStar's vertical and horizontal integration of divisions that meets each visitor with the right information and tools to find what they’re looking for at the point of inspiration. To better demonstrate how this interactive tech-partnering process works, the website is a curation of BrandStar’s individual company brand pages into a unified brand voice that highlights the impact of this powerful full suite of services; something they call the ‘BrandStar Exchange’.
Delivering on the brand promise to "make complex technology simple," BrandStar Tech (a BrandStar Company) in association with its iLab component (a Center of Excellence for Design, Innovation and Technology), integrated the following key features across the website to enable simple interactive engagement for all users.
These key features include:
• A 3D Virtual Tour integration – a Game-changer that shows the BrandStar campus to those who are touring remotely, as well as those looking into available career opportunities.
• A unique filter system where you can view all 37 brands/companies by category, as a company grid, on the “Home” and “Company” pages that “shuffles” randomly every time you reload the page, so every user experience is unique and no one division is “more important” than the other.
• The site is a mobile-first design and optimized for smartphones and tablets complete with an iconic hamburger menu and flyout window.
• A Search function at top right of the “sticky” navigation bar to find what’s needed fast.
• Subtle yet important UI/UX features include monochromatic images that come to life in full color upon rollover (human interaction) and breadcrumbs on each page so you know exactly where you are within the digital experience.
• An interactive survey that provides the website engineering team with authentic User Generated Content (UGC) for making future improvements to the site.
• The site is fast functioning to exemplify the BrandStar promise of helping brands grow-fast! It’s an enterprise-level framework with a secure database built on an AWS redundant server with a dedicated S-3 CDN for almost instant image and video delivery.
BrandStar Tech designed the site to successfully demonstrate BrandStar’s growth and capabilities with a universal message that speaks equally to four distinct audience groups: Brand Ambassadors (employees), Clients/Client Prospects, New Hires (Recruitment) and Investors. The site is meant to showcase BrandStar as an ecosystem, an entire Family of Companies, with individual pages, testimonials, case studies and work samples. The focus is on content leading with video to create engagement (interaction) for an immersive experience.
"BrandStar is in a major growth-mode and having a website that clearly conveys and provides access to our numerous offerings is a key step in our journey,” said Mark Alfieri, Founder & CEO of BrandStar. “The new site represents everything we’ve built and can potentially create for our client partners.”
“Technology has always been at the forefront of BrandStar’s offerings, from a state-of-the-art LED Volume to back-end technologies to address our client’s myriad needs,” adds Brett Malden, VP of Innovation & Technology at BrandStar. “The new site succinctly showcases the organization’s strengths in the worlds of design thinking, innovation and overall technological advancement.”
About BrandStar
BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. Offering everything a full-service marketing firm provides, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people’s lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we have succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com.
