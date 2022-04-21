Two of the Most Well Known Names in Magic Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership

Wicked Witch Mojo candles are a creative collaboration between Coventry Creations and Dorothy Morrison.

FERNDALE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World renowned candlemaker, Coventry Creations, and celebrity witch, Dorothy Morrison, pass the decade milestone in their business relationship. Combining forces in the early 2010’s, the two have produced thousands of the popular Wicked Witch Mojo line of intention candles and have shipped them all over the globe.

The partnership continues to be a natural fit as Coventry Creations is headed by one of today’s most respected practicing witches, Jacki Smith. Choosing to share her talents with the world, Smith founded Coventry Creations in 1992 to provide quality intention candles to a market lacking an authentic product. Over two million candles and 30 years later, Coventry Creations is the most well-known name in the intention candle industry.

Dorothy Morrison has been a practicing witch since the early seventies and is the award-winning author of 14 best selling books on magic and witchcraft. She’s the owner of Wicked Witch Studios, an online store specializing in handcrafted items designed for witches, and the creator of the Wicked Witch Mojo line of occult products.

When it came time to bring the Wicked Witch Mojo name to candles, teaming up with the largest and best manufacturer of intention candles made perfect sense. Together Coventry Creations and Dorothy Morrison created the Wicked Witch Mojo candles, over a dozen specially designed and formulated candles with colorful names like “Shut Your Mouth,” “Outta My Way,” and “It Sucks to Be You.”

“It’s been both a great creative relationship and a great business relationship,” said Jacki Smith, president of Coventry Creations. “When you get the opportunity to work with someone who’s talented, respected, and who shares your passion, you jump on it. Over ten years later, I’m happy I did. Not only has it been a successful partnership, it’s turned into a wonderful friendship.”

Coventry Creations will be releasing 4 limited edition Wicked Witch Mojo candles in May, just in time for Dorothy Morrison’s birthday.

Coventry Creations is the most well known and respected intention candle maker in the world. For nearly 30 years, people have used our candles, oils, sprays, and other magical products as alternative solutions to everyday problems. Located in Ferndale, MI, we make all of our candles by hand using our own expertly formulated recipes and all-natural ingredients. At Coventry Creations, our motto is: No matter your need or challenge, we have a candle for that.

