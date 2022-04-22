ChannelE2E’s 2022 Top 100 MSPs
Seventh annual list reveals leading MSPs in major industry verticalsNEW YORK, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance and ChannelE2E, the leading resource for MSPs, IT service providers, channel partners and strategic investors, have unveiled the annual list of the top managed services providers (MSPs) for 2022. The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs honorees were announced in a live webcast on April 21st.
The annual list and research report identify and honor the top 100 MSPs in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets. Additionally, this year’s report affirms that vertical market MSPs have vastly expanded their managed security capabilities and also revealed key MSP business, security and market trends.
Among the report findings:
• Surging MSP Revenues: Honorees generated a combined $3.1 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2021, up 42% from $2.1 billion million in 2020. The surge was driven by extremely strong MSP merger and acquisition (M&A) activity; accelerated demand for cloud & cybersecurity services; and successful MSPs pivots amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
• Key Verticals: The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and manufacturing, with continued strong interest in financial services, legal and government opportunities.
• Managed Security Services: All honorees offer some form of managed security services – particularly backup and disaster recovery (96%), endpoint detection & response (EDR, 88%) and managed detection and response (MDR, 82%). Moreover, the MSPs increasingly focus on emerging areas such as Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM, 49%) and eXtended Detection and Response (XDR, 38%).
• End-Customer Reach: The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 6.1 million users across their customer sites as of 2021, up from 3.1 million in 2020.
• Top 10 Strategic Technology Partners: MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (46%), ConnectWise (18%), Datto (18%), Cisco Systems (15%), Dell Technologies (14%), Ingram Micro (13%), Amazon Web Services (10%), SentinelOne (10%), Fortinet (9%) & Tech Data (7%).
“ChannelE2E and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate this year’s honorees,” said Amy Katz, Executive VP and General Manager of ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “Businesses worldwide increasingly outsource their most critical security, business automation and IT management requirements to the world’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs.”
ChannelE2E's Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research report are overseen by Joe Panettieri, Executive VP and Editorial Director of ChannelE2E, and widely recognized as an expert in field of MSPs.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.
About ChannelE2E
ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, is the leading digital destination for MSPs, IT service providers, channel partners and strategic investors seeking to maximize their business valuations, mitigate business risk and maximize security -- from Entrepreneur to Exit. More information is available: www.channele2e.com.
