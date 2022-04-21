i3 Health Presents Oncology Nursing Showdown: Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Edition at Oncology Nursing Society Congress
The positive response and significant knowledge gains revealed by the learners demonstrate an increase in proficiency and confidence regarding novel treatments for NHL and adverse event management.”ROCHELLE PARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i3 Health's study focusing on the effectiveness of a nursing continuing professional development (NCPD)–approved activity to improve clinicians' knowledge of the individualized treatment of patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) has been published as a 47th Annual Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) Congress online abstract.
— Maria Badillo, MSN, RN, OCN®, CCRP, MD Anderson Cancer Center
The abstract, authored by Elizabeth Heller, PhD; Keira Smith, BA; Kristin Wright, PharmD; and Sarah Williams, MAT, of i3 Health, and Maria Badillo, MSN, RN, OCN®, CCRP, Research Nurse Manager at MD Anderson Cancer Center, who also served as chair for this activity, features learning outcomes regarding the latest strategies in nursing management of advanced aggressive NHLs, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, and peripheral T-cell lymphoma. This live NCPD-approved activity occurred online in a 1-hour game show format at the 46th Annual ONS Congress on April 27, 2021. Participants were given an identical pretest and posttest for the goal of assessing educational effectiveness and knowledge gains.
At the conclusion of the activity, learners demonstrated significant knowledge gains regarding risk factors for the development of tumor lysis syndrome, management of cytokine release syndrome, cancer staging guidelines for mantle cell lymphoma, ibrutinib safety, brentuximab vedotin adverse event management, and mogamulizumab safety.
"The positive response and significant knowledge gains revealed by the learners of our activity demonstrate an increase in proficiency and confidence regarding novel treatments for NHL, as well as adverse event management," commented Ms. Badillo. "The learning outcomes of this activity demonstrate that virtual NCPD education is conducive to statistically significant improvement in knowledge regarding nursing management of NHL."
As an accredited provider, i3 Health is proud to offer a live webinar, to be held on June 13 and 17, 2022, focusing on the diagnosis and evidence-based management of T-cell lymphoma. This continuing medical education (CME)/NCPD–approved activity will be presented by Aaron Goodman, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of California San Diego Health. Do not miss this exciting event; online registration is available now!
To learn more about the CME/NCPD-approved activities that i3 Health has to offer, visit i3Health.com or stop by booth #1414 at the 47th Annual Oncology Nursing Society Congress in Anaheim, California, from April 27 to May 1, 2022.
About i3 Health and Oncology Data AdvisorTM
i3 Health's mission is to enhance the proficiency of the multidisciplinary team by providing evidence-based, fair-balanced CME/NCPD/CPE-approved activities that address identified professional practice gaps and unmet educational needs. i3 Health is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians and is accredited with distinction as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Commission on Accreditation.
i3 Health's news publication, Oncology Data Advisor™, strives to deliver up-to-date, well-informed content spanning new drug approvals and cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs, to interviews and commentary from leading experts in the oncology field. Content is carefully tailored to give the reader a succinct overview of important oncology updates that are directly applicable to their patients and practice.
