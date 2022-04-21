Submit Release
High Point Search Warrants Conclude ALE Investigation

ALE and the High Point Police Department yesterday raided three illegal alcohol outlets which resulted in the seizure of drugs and alcoholic beverages. The investigations stemmed from community complaints of illegal sales of alcoholic beverages in the High Point area. 

On Wednesday, April 20, ALE special agents and officers with the High Point Police Department executed search warrants at 1513 Franklin Avenue, High Point, NC, 1403 East Commerce Avenue, High Point, NC and 1403 East Green Drive, High Point, NC. The search warrants resulted in the seizure of approximately 142.81 liters of alcoholic beverages, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. 

Clifford Johnson, 76, of 1403 East Green Drive, High Point was charged with: •    Sell alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit.

Calvin Lee Kennedy, 54, of 1513 Franklin Avenue, High Point was charged with: •    Possess alcoholic beverages for sell without ABC permits.  •    Possession of nontax paid spirituous liquor. •    Simple possession of marijuana.  •    Possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Mary Ann Kennedy, 55, of 1513 Franklin Avenue, High Point was charged with: •    Possess alcoholic beverages for sell without ABC permits.  •    Possession of nontax paid spirituous liquor.

Woodrow Everett, 75, of 1403 East Commerce Avenue, High Point was charged with: •    Sell alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit. •    Simple possession of marijuana. •    Possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

About ALE: ALE’s 108 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.                           ###  

