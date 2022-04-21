Creatio Announces Featured Speakers for No-Code Days: Freedom to Create

Renowned industry experts will come together for Creatio’s 2-day in-person event in Chicago to discuss how no-code is shaping the future of enterprise software

BOSTON, MA, USA, April 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announces its lineup of featured speakers for No-Code Days: Freedom to Create . On May 26-27, Creatio will gather the brightest minds from the no-code and citizen development space for its in-person 2-day conference in Chicago.Over 50 speakers will immerse attendees in various topics including business transformation, no-code workflow automation, and thought leadership tailored to a wide range of industries. From the No-Code Playbook to No-Code Learning Labs — No-Code Days is all about practical takeaways. The full event agenda can be found here NO-CODE DAYS: FREEDOM TO CREATE FEATURED SPEAKERS:Burley Kawasaki Founder of Tachyon Solutions, One of Top 25 Software Product Executives of 2020. Burley brings over 28 years of senior leadership experience in product management, product design, development, sales enablement and consulting within the technology industry, with a specific focus on low-code, cloud, digital and enterprise solutions. Recognized as one of Top 25 Software Product Executives of 2020.Katherine Kostereva, Founder and CEO of Creatio. For the past 20 years, Katherine has been helping organizations accelerate their customer-facing and operational workflows through automation. Katherine has been named Top 25 SaaS Influencers: Ones to Watch in 2021, Top 50 SaaS CEOs and Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS in 2018-2020, and more.Barton Goldenberg, Founder and President, ISM Inc. Barton is known and recognized as a thought-leader in customer-centric technology. Since 1985, Barton has designed and implemented customer-centric strategies in the areas of sales, marketing and customer service. Barton writes and speaks about meaningful trends in digital and customer strategies that change the way that organizations engage with today’s ‘always-on, always-connected’ consumer.Sam Sibley, Global Head of Citizen Development, PMI. Sam firmly believes that Citizen Developer is a catalyst for faster change and enables a hyper agile way of working, which unlocks significant value for the global market. In his role, Sam strives to help both organizations and individuals realize these benefits in a safe and scalable manner through the application of PMI’s industry standards, frameworks, and methodologies.Jeffrey Turner, Manager of Business Intelligence and IT at Vetoquinol USA. Jeff has an extensive background in managing world class teams focused on driving business intelligence and process improvement. He spent 17 years at Microsoft where his career progressed from an individual contributor, to managing a globally distributed business intelligence team.The full list of speakers is available here. Check back often as the lineup is being regularly updated.Event Partners:BGlobalMitra InnovationTBI InfoNo-Code Days: Freedom to Create is the free 2-day conference for operational, IT and digital leaderson the future of no-code workflow automation and CRM. Attendees will get a chance to learn how no-code is changing businesses, explore the No-code Playbook, master no-code strategy, network with hundreds of like-minded peers, and much more.The registration is available via the following link . It’s free, but seats are limited.When: May 26-27, 2022Where: Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel, Chicago, USAAbout CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com