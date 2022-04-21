IN CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL FINANCIAL LITERACY MONTH, KIDDIE KREDIT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH STEM FUSE
Launches Financial Literacy Curriculum For SchoolsMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaping Harts, Inc., the parent company of Kiddie Kredit, a preteen product aimed at teaching kids about credit, has partnered with STEM Fuse to make Kiddie Kredit’s courses on financial literacy, in particular credit, available to STEM Fuse’s platform of over 15,000 schools.
Carter Tatge, CEO of Stem Fuse, comments “STEM Fuse is excited to work with Kiddie Kredit to bring their unique and innovative financial literacy content to a broad range of schools across the country. We anticipate that this partnership will substantially advance financial literacy in young people.”
“This is an amazing opportunity for Kiddie Kredit. The content we designed meets multiple national financial literacy standards and was originally designed solely to exist within our app. We soon realized that while the content can be digested at home, it would be a disservice to youth and to our mission, to not bring this content into a school setting as well,” says Mike Gross, Head of Education & COO at Kiddie Kredit.
The partnership allows for multiple schools to have access to educational content. With the recent passing of mandatory financial literacy education in Florida schools, select classrooms in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system have already signed on.
Carlos Vazquez, Founding President & CEO of Miami EdTech, states, “As part of Miami EdTech’s efforts to leverage technology to address the systemic challenges students face, the Kiddie Kredit and STEM Fuse partnership provides an opportunity to exponentially impact the financial literacy knowledge gap. Building on the momentum surrounding computer science access and accessibility, students and teachers will be exposed to a curriculum that ensures equitable access to financial literacy.”
About Kiddie Kredit: Kiddie Kredit’s mission is to leverage technology to educate and empower future generations. Kiddie Kredit is driven to empower families through credit education. Healthy credit fuels power, freedom, and access. The app instills healthy credit habits by rewarding activity completion with a scoring system that simulates FICO. Learn more and download the app at www.kiddiekredit.com.
About STEM Fuse: STEM Fuse is a developer of digital K-12 STEM and Computer Science curriculum. Our goal as a company is to help close the "STEM" skills gap and provide equal opportunities for ALL students. All of the courses and resources that we develop follow the same recipe - Easy to teach, Engaging, Tech-Friendly, and Cost Effective. This recipe allows STEM Fuse to have success with all districts no matter where they are at with their STEM or Ed-Tech initiatives.
About Miami EdTech: Miami EdTech was founded to address the critical issue of computer science education in Florida for both educators and students alike. Each and every year we are increasing the amount of educators and innovators that will lead Florida’s economic and social future.
