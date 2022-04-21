MAC Group and Saramonic Introduce the Blink 900 B2, UwMic9S Mini Kit 1 & Kit 2
Blink 900 B2 2-Person Wireless Clip-On Mic with Premium Lavaliers for Cameras, Mobile Devices and Charging Case, TRS, TRRS, Lightning, and USB-C Output CablesWHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saramonic Blink 900 B2 is a next-generation 2.4 GHz dual wireless system that provides professional, broadcast-quality sound for 2-people to cameras, mobile devices, computers and much more. Ideal for 2-person dialogue and interviews.
This ultra-portable dual microphone kit comes with two (2) clip-on wireless transmitters with a built-in mic, two (2) premium professional DK3G lavalier microphones, a single dual-channel receiver, and a powerful portable charging carry case. The receiver comes with 4x output cables (TRS, TRRS, Lightning and USB-C) for use with nearly any camera or device. The transmitters and receiver also feature a vivid LCD screen with automatic brightness, allowing you to always see your system’s status without having to set the brightness manually.
Features:
- Blink 900 B2 2-Person Wireless Clip-On Mic System with Premium Lavaliers for Cameras, Mobile Devices and more with Charging Case and TRS, TRRS, Lightning, USB-C Output Cables.
- Next-generation advanced 2.4GHz wireless system that delivers broadcast-quality sound of 2-people to cameras, smartphones, tablets, computers and more.
- Transmitters have a high-quality built-in mic and can be clipped to clothing or used as a belt pack with included DK3G premium lavaliers. They feature mic or line-level input, auto gain, and 4-stage Low Cut Filters.
- System features up to 6-hour battery run time, 656-feet (200m) range, vivid color LCD screens with automatic brightness, channel switching to avoid static and dropouts, and much more.
- Transmitters and Receiver charge in the included 4500mAh portable charging carry case that can charge the system up to 3 additional times on the go, or while plugged in to power and USB power banks.
What's in the Box:
- 1x Blink 900 RX Dual Receiver with OLED Display, Built-In Clip and Camera Shoe-Mount
- 2x Blink 900 TX Transmitter with OLED Display, Built-In Microphone and Clip
- 1x Blink 900 B2 Portable Charging Carry Case with Accessory Pouch
- 2x Furry High-Wind Press-On Windscreen for Blink 900 TX Transmitter
- 2x DK3G Premium Omnidirectional Lavalier Microphones
- 2x Alligator-Style Lavalier Mic Clips
- 2x Fitted Metal Lavalier Windscreens
- 2x Foam Lavalier Windscreens with Fitted Gaskets
- 2x High-Wind Furry Lavalier Windscreens
- 2x Reusable Cable Wraps
- 1 x 1' Gold-Plated 3.5mm TRS to TRS Output Cable for Cameras
- 1 x 1' Gold-Plated 3.5mm TRS to TRRS Output Cable for Smartphones, Tablets and Computers
- 1 x 9" SR-C2000 3.5mm TRS to Lightning Output Cable ffor iPhone and iPad
- 1 x 9" SR-C2001 3.5mm TRS to USB-C Output Cable for Smartphones, Tablets, and Computers
- 1 x 1' Gold-Plated USB-C to USB-A Charging Cable
UwMic9S Mini Kit 1 & Kit 2 Advanced Mini Wireless UHF Lavalier Systems with Micro Dual Camera-Mount Receiver, Micro Belt Pack Transmitters, Premium DK3A Lavaliers, Li-Ion Power, Hard Case & More
The Saramonic UwMic9S Mini Kit 1 and Kit 2 are professional and powerful, advanced dual-channel, camera-mountable Micro UHF wireless systems that deliver premium, broadcast-quality sound. They enable you to use lavalier microphones on either one or two people with a single micro dual receiver. Designed for demanding professionals with the sound quality, premium lavaliers, performance, range, and power needed for professional applications, and that mini-2.4GHz wireless system just cannot match.
Perfect for all types of cameras, recorders, mixers, and interfaces with either 3.5mm or XLR microphone inputs. Ideal for capturing interviews, film dialog, field recording, broadcast TV, news gathering, vlogging, YouTube videos and so much more. The UwMic9S Mini delivers premium, professional sound quality and unrivaled flexibility in an incredibly compact form-factor for a remarkable price.
Features:
- Incredibly Compact one or two transmitter advanced mini wireless UHF lavalier microphone kits with a micro dual camera-mountable receiver that provides crystal-clear, premium, broadcast-quality sound.
- Micro Belt Pack Transmitters are 25% smaller & 43% lighter than the standard UwMic9S transmitters, features mic or line input, 9-step gain control, up to 5-hour Li-Ion power with USB charging/powering.
- Micro Dual Receiver is 13% smaller & 34% lighter than the standard UwMic9S receiver, features 3.5mm TRS & Dual XLR Output Cables, headphone out, up to 8-hour Li-Ion power with USB charging/powering.
- Transmitters include DK3 High-Quality Lavaliers for Premium Sound with vital accessories: Each lavalier includes 2x mic clips and 1x cable wraps, with 1x metal-mesh, 2x foam and 2x furry high-wind windscreens.
- 330' range with 360 ̊ antennas, auto-scan, infrared syncing, vivid OLEDs, impact-proof watertight hard case & much more. Powerful & professional micro wireless systems, that are easy-to-use.
The Blink 900 B2 and UwMic9S Mini Kit 1 & Kit 2 will be available online and at select retailers.
About Saramonic
Saramonic is a professional sound equipment solution company which focuses on producing remarkable audio gear for content creators, filmmakers, musicians and other verticals where content and audio make a difference. Learn more at saramonicusa.com
About MAC Group
34 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
