Advasur provides CARE Pharmacies with a Comprehensive State-of-the-Art DSCSA Compliance Solution
Advasur announces their newly created partnership with CARE Pharmacies.
Advasur, LLC® (www.Advasur.com), the leading Dispenser Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Compliance service provider, announces their newly created partnership with CARE Pharmacies. Advasur will make available their industry leading comprehensive Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) suite of services, Advasur 360®, to all of CARE Pharmacies' member pharmacies. Advasur 360 is a multi-patent pending, interoperable system customized to identify and correct documentation omissions for Advasur's Dispenser clients for track and trace prescription drugs regulatory compliance as those products are distributed within the CARE Pharmacies dispensary pipeline.
“With the current and future DSCSA regulatory mandates, it is important to have the necessary tools in place to protect our pharmacy members product pipeline,” said Michael Wysong, CEO of CARE Pharmacies. "The comprehensive Advasur 360 platform services will allow our members to stay compliant and focus on their customers and business."
The DSCSA mandates outline multiple phased requirements for manufacturers, wholesalers, repackager and pharmacies who are supply chain Authorized Trading Partners (ATPs). All ATPs must be compliant with these mandates for current and upcoming regulations.
“By implementing the comprehensive Advasur 360 solution, the CARE Pharmacies members can focus their efforts on other key aspects of their business and know that they are compliant.,” Sam Pizzo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, for Advasur stated. Mr. Pizzo further stated “DSCSA is an ever-evolving initiative with some of the final guidelines not yet fully defined. Advasur will deploy a series of patented turn-key Regulatory Compliance tools and services."
About CARE Pharmacies
Named the Regional Drug Chain of the year in 2021 by Chain Drug review, CARE Pharmacies offers a full range of programs and services designed to meet the dynamic needs of the independent retail or specialty pharmacy owner-operator.
Recognized by the National Retail Federation as one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, CARE has over 130 locations in 24 states including the District of Columbia. CARE’s mission is a promise to its members to represent their interests, support their growth, and enable them to provide superior patient satisfaction. CARE does this to enhance the success of its member pharmacies to ensure the sustainability of community-based care.
About Advasur, LLC
Founded in 2015, Advasur developed the only comprehensive Dispenser Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Turn-Key Outsourced Compliance system, entitled Advasur 360®, for pharmacy dispenser clients. This leading-edge technology platform is the most complete state-of-the-art patent-protected services and solutions in the industry. Advasur 360 provides DSCSA Compliance dispensing pharmacies dedicated services for interfacing and data integration with their supplying manufacturers, wholesalers, and repackagers. Advasur’s Dispenser Clients have a 100% success rate in passing Federal and State Inspections for DSCSA Compliance.
