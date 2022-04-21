Celebrating Fashion Fairy's Landing Sweet Writing Gig with Girls Design Tomorrow

A passion driven venture for girls led by Taryn Hipwell to teach eco-sustainable fashion #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Fashion Fairy is a 15 year old girl; landed the 1st Girls Design Tomorrow paid writing gig. She'll write about what she loves or not; her opinion matters to us.

Fashion Fairy congratulations on landing the sweet paid gig; I look forward to seeing your stories make a positive impact!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good