Celebrating Fashion Fairy's Landing Sweet Writing Gig with Girls Design Tomorrow

Fashion Fairy is a 15 year old girl; landed the 1st Girls Design Tomorrow paid writing gig. She'll write about what she loves or not; her opinion matters to us.
Recruiting for Good is celebrating Fashion Fairy; who landed sweet creative writing gig for Girls Design Tomorrow. She'll write about what she loves or not; her opinion matters to us.
Fashion Fairy's first story was about eco-fashionista Stella McCartney.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "Fashion Fairy, we look forward to using your voice for good; and inspiring eco-sustainable fashion."
Fashion Fairy is a 15 year old NJ Girl destined to work in fashion. She landed paid creative fashion writing gig for Girls Design Tomorrow. She is our first fashion contributor, writing about what she loves or not; her insight and voice matters to us all.
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
We create and sponsor the sweetest gigs for kids, employ moms for sweet gigs, and host the sweetest celebrations to party for good. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good receive personalized staffing solution services. Candidates are represented by passionate recruiting professionals who advocate on their behalf to land a sweet job, earn what they deserve, and party for good.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Love to Party for Good...come celebrate The Sweetest Earth Day in LA with your Family and Friends. Recruiting for Good, created and sponsored www.LovetoPartyforGood.com There is something for everyone. Start Your Sweet Day on Friday, Earth Day April 22, 2022 with The Sweetest Party at 7am Vegan Chocolate and Coffee (Peet's Coffee on Montana Avenue).
2-4 pm Dance and Ice Cream Party at Sweet Rose Creamery (26th Street, Brentwood Mart).
530-630pm Wine Shoes Chocolate Invite Only Party for Sweet Women Who Love to Make a Positive Impact
....Miss the Ice Cream Party on Friday...Don't Worry...We have another Sweet Party on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 12-2pm Dance and Ice Cream Party at Sweet Rose Creamery (26th Street, Brentwood Mart). #lovetopartyforgood www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
At Earth Day Parties, Adults participate in creative writing contest 'We Use Our Voice for Good;' winning entry enjoys a $500 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card supporting sustainable fashion companies Good for Our World. To learn more visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
To celebrate the launch of Girls Design Tommorrow; Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Earth Day Parties on 4-22-22, 4-23-22, and 4-24-22. www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
