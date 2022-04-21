Registration is now open for Future Armoured Vehicles: Survivability USA Conference 2022

SMi Group reports: the inaugural Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability USA Conference 2022 will convene in September 2022

Unlike any other event, the FAV Survivability USA conference is a meeting for the US armoured vehicle community designed around a series of focused discussions on the strategies and technologies being adopted to enhance crew and platform survivability. This conference is a focused study on how to enhance survivability and addresses all layers of the survivability spectrum.

The inaugural conference will welcome host nation speakers to speak and present at the conference and these include

Major General Darren Werner, Commanding General, US Army Tank, Automotive and Armaments Command

Brigadier General Thomas Feltey, Commandant Armor School, US Armor School

Colonel Jason Kidder, Army Capability Manager ABCT and Reconnaissance, MCDID, US Army

Colonel Timothy F. Hough, Program Manager Advanced Amphibious Assault (PM AAA), US Marine Corps

•Hear the latest survivability updates from the current and future armoured vehicles that will drive US maneuver options for years to come

•This will include platform specific briefs discussing the: Abrams, Bradley, NGCV, AMPV, OMFV, Stryker, JLTV, ACV, ARV and more

•Learn from briefings on armored vehicles defensive capabilities from leading US Program Managers bringing together those at the heart of systems operation, training, development and integration

•Benefit from this platform to advance armored vehicles active defense capabilities and network with those at the heart of protective technology design, development, and integration

•Discuss key requirements for the countering of threats during contemporary and future operations such as IEDs, UAS, EW, ballistic threats, antitank guided missiles and many more

