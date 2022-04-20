PM visits Cà Ná Seaport Complex in Ninh Thuận.

VIETNAM, April 20 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (in gray shirt on the left) recalls how he appreciated potential of Cà Ná Area with Nguyễn Tâm Thịnh, chairman of Trungnam Group, investor of the Cà Ná Seaport Complex in Ninh Thuận. — Photo courtesy of Trungnam Group.

NINH THUẬN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told investors of the Cà Ná Seaport Complex in Ninh Thuận to develop with science, technology and innovation.

On his recent visit to the central coastal province of Ninh Thuận with high ranking officials such as Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà and Senior Lieutenant General Võ Minh Lương, PM Chính shared his view of the complex with Trungnam Group (TNG).

PM Chính appraised the area of Cà Ná port in Phước Diêm commune, Thuận Nam District, saying he shared local investors' vision and requirements for developing the area, harmonising interests between the state, businesses, and people, while putting the nation's interests as the top priority.

Chính urged the rules and requirements to be implemented throughout the local development process.

Cà Ná complex, according to the plan, includes an IDC port and Cà Ná logistics with a total area of 125ha to serve up to 800,000 containers per year, and a total investment of VNĐ3.6 trillion.

It also includes the Cà Ná Complex Seaport with a total investment of VNĐ5.6 trillion and Cà Ná Industrial Park with a total area of more than 800ha and a total investment of VNĐ5 trillion, and an LNG gas power plant with a total capacity of 6,000 MW with a total investment of VNĐ52 trillion.

Phase one of the complex, invested by Trungnam Group, commenced operations in the first quarter of 2022.

According to Trungnam Group, the first cargo ships landed on April 7 and 8 at Cà Ná Thuận Nam Seaport, which was a significant milestone, paving the way for the usage of the 1A port and demonstrating that Cà Ná Seaport will soon be a very useful transhipment point for the south-central region.

A representative of the group said: “It will be an essential foundation for the future development of a logistics - industry - mineral - urban energy area in Cà Ná on a scale of up to tens of billions of dollars, contributing to Ninh Thuận's ability to optimise potential, capitalise on its advantages, and make a breakthrough in the coming years.” — VNS