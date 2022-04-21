Security of finance-currency activities must be ensured: PM

VIETNAM, April 21 -

HÀ NỘI — The Prime Minister has directed relevant agencies and sectors to immediately act to ensure the security and safety of activities in the finance-currency market.

The Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Việt Nam are tasked with taking measures to stabilise the market.

The Ministries of Public Security and of Information and Communications, the State Bank of Việt Nam, the State Securities Commission (SSC), and other units are set to co-ordinate closely to effectively implement tasks and solutions set out in a series of related dispatches.

The Ministry of Finance and the SSC are assigned to work with relevant agencies in requiring businesses to disclose information in accordance with the law, while the Ministry of Public Security has to keep updated on the situation for its conduction of suitable actions.

The promotion of communications activities in a correct and clear manner to boost investors’ confidence as well as the tight control of unofficial information on social networks are also deemed important. — VNS