Galleon Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification
Galleon Embedded Computing is proud to announce its latest certification achievement in information security management.KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 international standard provides a framework for establishing, implementing, and maintaining an information security management system (ISMS). Driven by continuous improvement, Galleon's certification in ISO/IEC 27001:2013 confidently communicates its dedication to examining vulnerabilities, assessing risk, developing controls, and maintaining a scalable information security solution for the future ahead. Additionally, this certification contributes to the governmental CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) compliance program, ensuring DoD-facing organizations handle controlled or otherwise sensitive data safely and securely.
Darren Thurston, Compliance & Quality Manager, states, "It has never been more critical for organizations to have adequate controls regarding information security. The benefits of implementing and maintaining an independently audited system are significant. This new certification gives our customers confidence that we take information security seriously. Over the past decade, Galleon's experience with a certified aerospace & defense quality management system has aided us in delivering the levels of quality our customers consistently demand."
Galleon Embedded Computing is a military-focused leader in the development of high-performance, high-quality storage solutions and small, rugged data recorder systems, servers, and network-attached storage devices. Galleon has been part of the Spectra Aerospace & Defense group since August of 2021, a trusted collective of defense electronics companies providing innovative solutions in support of national security requirements around the world.
If you would like more information on this topic, please direct your inquiries to:
North America
Chris Portalatin
Phone: +1 832 437 1993
Mail: cportalatin@galleonec.com
Europe and ROW
Mark Fitzgerald
Phone: +44 7824 874778
Mail: mfitzgerald@galleonec.com
For sales inquiries, please contact sales@galleonec.com
Tonette Grytemark
Galleon Embedded Computing
+47 934 08 437
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other