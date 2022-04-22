Students can now pursue two degrees at the same time: Dr. Prakash Bhosale
Dr. Prakash Bhosale believes UGC's decision will allow students to reach new levels of academic achievement.
UGC's decision will allow students to graduate from courses or disciplines they choose. This will allow students to reach new levels of academic achievement.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a speech at the Mumbai Undergraduate Student's Forum, Dr. Prakash Bhosale shared significant news with students. He Said, “Students can now pursue two degrees at the same time. A variety of courses will also be available to students. UGC has now published complete guidelines."
— Dr. Prakash Bhosale
Students can now choose their specialization from a variety of disciplines in two different modes, such as fully online or a hybrid of physical and e-classes. Certainly, this is a progressive step. This will increase the number of students enrolled, as well as support educational institutions. Online and distance learning admissions will grow as well.
Students who are skeptical about advanced studies can benefit from it. Using this method, students will be able to complete bachelor’s and master's degrees from one or two different universities at the same time. They can choose a degree domain that is relevant to them. The scheme does not include MPhil and Ph.D. programs.
Dr. Prakash Bhosale is a renowned educational columnist and writer who delivers many lectures on online education and MBA Project Consultation in Mumbai to University students, corporate employees, and student groups across Mumbai, Maharashtra.
