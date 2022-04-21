Submit Release
Bluefin SUP Announce Ecologi Partnership

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM , April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) experts Bluefin have partnered with Ecologi to help give back what we take from the earth’s natural resources.

With Ecologi’s help, Bluefin will plant one tree for every purchase and one tree for every sign-up to their newsletter, in some of the world’s most endangered habitats.

It’s a way the Earth’s natural resources can be replenished while reducing the company's carbon footprint. In the interests of transparency, you can even see where in the world each tree has been planted.

Bluefin founder William Vaughan shares his enthusiasm for the project,

“At Bluefin we care deeply about the natural environment. The natural world is at the heart of everything we do. As paddlesport enthusiasts, it’s where our best memories are made. That’s why it makes sense for us to preserve our coastlines and habitats, and to become more sustainable as a business.

While planting trees is a step in the right direction, we know there’s still work to be done to make Bluefin more sustainable. That’s why we’re analyzing our current manufacturing methods and seeking to incorporate recycled materials wherever possible in our products. In addition, we’re busy putting measures in place to reduce the amount of packaging sent out to customers.”

Find out more here: https://bluefinsupboards.com/info-zone/sustainability/

