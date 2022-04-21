Zühlke Group Reports Strong Results in 2021 with Record Revenue of SGD 321 Million

The Zühlke Group is pursuing its global course for growth and has achieved 2021 over CHF 200 million in record revenue.

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zühlke Group is pursuing its global course for growth and has achieved 2021 over CHF 200 million in revenue for the first time in the history of the company. The focus is on the drivers of the data-driven economy and on artificial intelligence.

The Zühlke Group achieved global revenues of CHF 218 million (SGD 321 million) in the 2021 financial year. This represents an increase of almost 18% compared to the previous year’s sales of CHF 185 million. At the end of 2021, the number of employees worldwide was 1,600 at 17 locations across 10 countries.

Zühlke was able to continue growing its global footprint, particularly in the area of data and artificial intelligence (AI), and to support customers from a variety of industries in 2021. These topics will continue to be a special focus in the coming years.

“We are delighted to have had a successful year in what remains a challenging international business environment. But we are looking to the future: we are convinced that sustainable innovations can positively change our economy and society and provide solutions to the central challenges facing humanity,” comments Zühlke Group CEO Fabrizio Ferrandina.

Now operating out of three locations within Asia, Zühlke demonstrated strong performance for the region, a trend set to continue this year.

"We achieved record growth targets in 2021, supported by a 60% increase in our talent strength, delivering impactful value for our customers within and beyond the region. Combining our group-wide vision on sustainable innovation with our successful track record in the local markets, we look forward to serving growing demand in areas like digital consulting, data, and AI, as we continue to expand our global footprint," says Jonas Trindler, CEO of Zühlke Asia.

Zühlke – Empowering Ideas.

Zühlke is a global innovation service provider. We envisage ideas and create new business models for our clients by developing services and products based on new technologies – from the initial vision through development to deployment, production and operation. We specialise in strategy and business innovation, digital solutions and application services – in addition to device and systems engineering. Our outstanding solutions provide unique business value and a reliable foundation for sustained success.

Zühlke was founded in Switzerland in 1968 and is owned by its partners. Our 1,600 employees are based in Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Hong Kong, Portugal, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Vietnam, serving clients from a wide range of industries. In addition, our venture capital arm Zühlke Ventures provides start-up financing in the high-tech sector.

