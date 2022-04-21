Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 4600 Block of Sheriff Road, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the 4600 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast.

At approximately 8:50 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location and approached an employee. The suspect threatened the employee with a baton and took money from the cash register. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 35 year-old Matthew Gardner, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery of an Establishment.

